BTS member J-Hope on Sunday made history with his performance at Lollapalooza and ARMY is very excited.

J-Hope closed out the festival at Chicago’s Grant Park and became the first South Korean musician to ever headline the main stage at a major US music festival.

The headliner brought the house down with his electrifying performances and an elaborate set list while Jimin watched him set the stage on fire up close.

Hobi’s set included songs from his newly released solo album ‘Jack in the Box’ such as MORE, Pandora’s Box, Equal Sign, STOP, Safety Zone, What If, Arson, Music Box, and Future.

BTS ARMY were in absolute love with his performance.

With his videos from Lollapalooza festival going viral on social media, ARMY are not even calling it Lollapalooza anymore, they have named the music fest as ‘Hobipalooza’.

Here’s all the dynamic visuals from Hobipalooza!

See more We are so proud of you J-hope! You make history tonight! 💜 #HOBIPALOOZA

pic.twitter.com/OBIutwvedV — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) August 1, 2022

See more jimin dancing to daydream 🥺 #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/w54riyxC0K — hourly jikook (@jikookhr) August 1, 2022

See more To all the armys that went and sang every single lyric to all the songs Hobi performed YALL DESERVE THE BIGGEST KISS THANK YOU💜 #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/bkthF2QS6x — Jocey⁷ (@FAIRYJOONLOVE) August 1, 2022

See more reminder that you weren't dreaming and he performed Hangsang #hobipalooza pic.twitter.com/kegAMbwql7 — yoonhee⁷🔥윤희 in the box (@hobisdimples5) August 1, 2022

See more We waited 3 years for this performance and it was more than we expected 👏 #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/GKAjs9qogU — Jocey⁷ (@FAIRYJOONLOVE) August 1, 2022

See more i feel like a changed person #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/oNfiZRhc9H — G 🕷 JUST SAW J-HOPE (@bakugosbiitchh) August 1, 2022

See more ok but can we talk about the new choreo for dynamite?? bc this was so cool #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/jL5nrdwnBP — Ari♡ (@Ari29407997) August 1, 2022

See more “But you can call me Jay” 😫 JUNG HOSEOK knows his effect on us #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/aQ7BVvlrag — Taechwita (@tjrwls_1230) August 1, 2022

See more everyone around us was shouting the lyrics the whole concert I'm so proud AND LOOK AT HIM WOW 🔥🔥 #hobipalooza pic.twitter.com/vVK7PYC8Qd — bangtan✨⟭⟬ ⁷ ‧͙☽༓ (@ilovely0613) August 1, 2022

See more he was glowing #hobipalooza pic.twitter.com/hHCQ30pI9e — G 🕷 JUST SAW J-HOPE (@bakugosbiitchh) August 1, 2022

See more Look at my king go 😭😭😭😭 #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/0HYOt11Jl3 — des⁷ (@vangoghtae_) August 1, 2022

See more he had such an amazing stage presence im in tears #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/FSBwcBg6NB — G 🕷 JUST SAW J-HOPE (@bakugosbiitchh) August 1, 2022

See more I WOULDNT HAVE TRADED TONIGHT FOR ANYTHING, TRULY A ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE AND HOSEOK IS A TRUE PERFORMER THROUGH AND THROUGH!! #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/BQzqahPuew — cindy🥤@HOBIpalooza (@fxxkAgustD) August 1, 2022

See more I just want to let you all know that #hobipalooza was a religious experience. Thank you Hobi 💜 pic.twitter.com/6tyZ2ysQKP — ᴬᴰ² Mina⁷ (@_minababes) August 1, 2022

