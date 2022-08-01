BTS member J-Hope on Sunday made history with his performance at Lollapalooza and ARMY is very excited.
J-Hope closed out the festival at Chicago’s Grant Park and became the first South Korean musician to ever headline the main stage at a major US music festival.
The headliner brought the house down with his electrifying performances and an elaborate set list while Jimin watched him set the stage on fire up close.
Hobi’s set included songs from his newly released solo album ‘Jack in the Box’ such as MORE, Pandora’s Box, Equal Sign, STOP, Safety Zone, What If, Arson, Music Box, and Future.
BTS ARMY were in absolute love with his performance.
With his videos from Lollapalooza festival going viral on social media, ARMY are not even calling it Lollapalooza anymore, they have named the music fest as ‘Hobipalooza’.
Here’s all the dynamic visuals from Hobipalooza!
Also read | Ek Villain Returns: Go with zero expectations, and you will be fine
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: IIT-Guwahati sets up Centre of Excellence
- Meghalaya: PM hails state for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’
- Nagaland cop held with narcotics along Assam border
- Manipur: Fire breaks out at CID office in Imphal West
- Bengal logs 1,011 new COVID-19 cases, seven fresh fatalities
- NBA legend Bill Russell passes away at 88