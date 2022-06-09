BTS ARMY can’t keep calm as the septet dropped the teaser for their upcoming new song “Yet to Come” from the album ‘Proof’.

In the video, the boy band can be seen all dressed in shades of white, sitting in a desert, looking dreamy. The video ends with Jungkook singing, “The best moment is yet to come.”

“Yet to Come” is one of three new songs that will be included in the album, along with “Run BTS” and “For Youth”.

The anthology album “Proof” will mostly consist of their previous hits and new tracks.

Big Hit Music announced last week that BTS will return to music shows to perform “Yet to Come”, which would mark their first musical promotions in over two years.

Both Proof and the music video for “Yet to Come” will be released on June 10.

The ARMY has gone crazy over the video and can’t keep calm on Twitter.

See more #YetToCome Teaser 2 on YouTube Shorts | Jimin



Jimin’s smile is melting our hearts ❤️#YetToComeMvTeaser2pic.twitter.com/QYPL1eoapc — JIMIN DATA | Stream With You (@PJM_data) June 8, 2022

See more OHMYGOD THEY LOOKS SO GOOD#YetToComeMvTeaser2 pic.twitter.com/7h4IEMcIxo — MAYCEE ⁷ 🐹 proof is coming (@seokjinmylabsss) June 8, 2022

