BTS just broke another record with its new series on Apple Music.

On May 26, Apple Music announced that BTS will be launching their new, weekly series, called ‘BTS Radio: Past & Present’.

The limited series will reveal their journey to superstardom and will take a look back on their career, which is close to completing nine years.

After it got aired, Apple Music announced that the first episode of the limited series “BTS Radio: Past & Present” had more listeners tuning in, than any other shows on the platform this year.

Apple Music took to Twitter and said, “BTS ARMY, you did it! BTS broke the record for biggest show of the year with their debut episode of ‘BTS Radio’ on Apple Music 1.”

‘BTS Radio: Past and Present’ is a three-part series, the first episode aired on May 28 and the next two episodes will air on June 3 and June 10 at 6 am PDT (6:30 pm IST).

RM shared about the show with Apple Music, saying, “We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world. Every episode is dedicated to you,” he continued, “and we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.”

The show features the idols hand-picking songs that carry special meanings for them personally.

They will also share stories about what shaped them into the group that they are today.

Meanwhile, BTS’ upcoming album ‘Proof’ drops on June 10, ahead of the group’s ninth debut anniversary on June 13.

