'Neru': A routine courtroom drama elevated into an impactful tale

Mohanlal, Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan, Siddique Director: Jeethu Joseph

“Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan Elevate a Routine Courtroom Drama into a Profoundly Impactful Tale”

Jeethu Joseph’s “Neru” never feels like any other clichéd courtroom drama, where the protagonist is an advocate who has been out of his profession for an extended period but comes back to stand by a victim who has been horribly wronged and almost immediately gets back into his groove, making an impact on the case from the onset. Mohanlal’s Vijaymohan didn’t give up on his profession; he was forced out, and the prolonged period spent away from the courtroom has filled him with doubts about his own ability to stand firm in a trial. The person responsible for his dismissal from practice was someone who wanted him away from his own daughter, who has now become a reputed advocate herself. The man, Rajasekharan (Siddique), is by far a more crafty, confident, and ruthless lawyer than Vijaymohan, and for once, he has a case to defend where there isn’t much in the hands of the prosecution in terms of evidence. So, Vijaymohan has his task cut out for him.

A significant portion of the film is dedicated to Vijaymohan gradually regaining his stride and connecting with the case in a manner that makes him realize it is more important for the victim, Sara (Anaswara Rajan), not to lose than for him to win. This understanding weighs on his consciousness as the rest of the case unfolds, and we can observe the resonance of this thought and belief in his actions, mannerisms, and ultimately, his emotional breakdown after finally winning the case. This was one of the key elements that made this film stand out from other run-of-the-mill courtroom dramas, of which I have seen a lot in recent times. We witness Vijaymohan metamorphose into the dependable lawyer he once was, alongside the development of the case. As he improves in his work, we see him uncover evidence and malpractices of the defence that filled me with intrigue and enjoyment.

The narrative centers around Sara, a visually impaired 16-year-old with a unique ability to create sculptures through touch. Sara’s world collapses when she is raped in her own home by the son of a millionaire. Identifying him by his voice, she sculpts an exact replica for the police to track him down. Shockingly, when the case comes up for debate, Rajasekharan brings Sara’s visual impairment and her family’s background into the line of fire. He attempts to prove that there was no rape and that the family was attempting to blackmail the millionaire businessmen for financial gains. Rajasekharan, in his unsuccessful efforts, aims to destroy the reputation of Sara and her mother, not hesitating to raise questions about the father-daughter relationship. Amid this storm, Sara stands her ground firmly. Vijaymohan gradually regains his ability to empower justice when faced with the peak of injustice, leading us toward an anticipated climax that proves to be absolutely delightful and nuanced.

The greatness of films like “Neru” lies not only in how the plot is dealt with but also in how heartfelt the performances are. Unless the actors align with the magnitude of the tragedy that the characters face in the story, they can never truly channel the same through their respective essays. In “Neru” there is no chest-thumping celebration at the end of the film; the climax is powerful and poignant, yet restrained and subdued. It effectively and subtly underlines a sad truth of society, which stigmatizes rape victims in strange ways and compels them to conceal their identity. Sara, who had covered her face throughout the trial, walks out of the courtroom with her mask off but with tears in her eyes where there is also a steely resolve. Winning the case and enduring the ordeal, she finally musters the courage to face the world and the scrutinizing eyes of society. This poignant moment not only questions the nature of the world we live in but also holds a mirror to remind us of how we should ideally react to such situations and victims.

Returning to the performances, Anaswara Rajan captivated me with her portrayal of Sara. In one poignant and extremely important scene shared with the great Mohanlal, she completely envelops him with her performance. The way she expresses her character’s ordeal, resolve, and hopefulness, all in the same scene, nearly brought tears to my eyes. This scene faithfully communicates the magnitude of the tragedy that the character was undergoing while becoming the voice of all those young adults and women facing similar tragedies, left to fight against those much more powerful before they could attain justice. Rajan never feels hopeless or weak. She conveys the strength in her character just as much as the pain and surprise she endures due to the behaviour and attitude of those around her, many of whom are her own. This was a performance of a lifetime for Anaswara Rajan, and if she didn’t receive many more rewarding and complex characters to play in the future, I would be very surprised and disappointed.

Mohanlal is one of my favourite Indian actors, and he consistently delivers his best when working with Jeethu Joseph. It could be attributed to Jeethu Joseph’s knack for utilizing Mohanlal effectively, and in this film, Mohanlal is absolutely delightful. The gradual development of his character, the uneasiness around Sara, and his doubtful ways in the courtroom all revolve around a core motivation to set things right for the victim which shows in his every action. Mohanlal effectively communicates this insatiable desire to set things right but through his eyes and expressions. He infuses certain scenes with his trademark style and mannerisms, making them special in his unique way. Joseph has consistently treated Mohanlal as a human being first, avoiding the portrayal of him as a superhero, a practice employed by some other directors that often doesn’t yield favourable results. This approach somehow extracts the best performances from him, and “Neru” is no different. Mohanlal seamlessly slips into the role of an advocate and delivers a performance that aligns strongly with the story, themes, and approach to storytelling.

Siddique is fantastic as one of the creepiest antagonists I have seen in recent times. There are no redeeming qualities about his character, and he plays it with an unhinged approach. His character is shown saying and doing so much evil that it doesn’t feel surprising when, in an important scene, he doesn’t shy away from verbally assaulting a girl who has not only endured a brutal rape but has been fighting ever since and has not yet received justice. Siddique’s portrayal of Rajasekharan is as vicious as it could have been. Without this intensity, the film would have lost a portion of its impact and the feeling of satisfaction that the climax delivers. Priyamani, playing his daughter, takes up the case in the latter half of the film. Her character is no less evil compared to her father, and the veteran actor is able to infuse the character with the kind of attitude and mannerisms that make the character almost as hateable as her father.

It would be blasphemous if I didn’t mention Jeethu Joseph’s masterful direction of the film and how crucial it was to the film’s success. Whether extracting the right performances, elevating scenes and moments with emphasis on expressions, or intercutting moments in the narrative to ensure a compounded impact, Jeethu Joseph didn’t put a single wrong foot. As if that were not enough, he was able to understand the topic at hand and how layered and nuanced the quantum of torture and misery was for similar victims. Hence, he not only concludes his film on an uplifting note but also ensures that the characters have all undergone a journey that makes their earning of this short moment of bliss and victory not only worthwhile but also poignant. Every character undergoes an arc in the film, showcasing great writing and direction from a man who has felt the story he was telling and used every craft in his repertoire to convey it convincingly and with panache.

“Neru” stands as a testament to the powerful synergy of storytelling, exceptional performances, and masterful direction. Jeethu Joseph’s adept handling of the narrative, coupled with Anaswara Rajan’s and Mohanlal’s captivating performances, brings depth and authenticity to a story that tackles sensitive and grave issues. Siddique’s portrayal of a malicious antagonist and Priyamani’s compelling depiction add layers of intensity to the film. Jeethu Joseph navigates through the complexities of the plot with finesse, crafting a poignant and thought-provoking cinematic experience. The film not only sheds light on the harsh realities faced by rape victims but also underscores the importance of resilience, justice, and the human spirit. “Neru” not only entertains but leaves a lasting impact, reminding us of the responsibility we bear towards those who fight for justice in a world often skewed against them. With its compelling narrative, powerful performances, and deft direction, “Neru” is emotionally resonant and socially relevant.

Rating: 3.5/5 (3.5 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

