Release Date: 05/01/2024

05/01/2024 Cast: Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Bird, Jessica Clement

Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Bird, Jessica Clement Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Laugh, Cry, Reflect- Dream Scenario unleashes Nicholas Cage’s worst nightmares

The IMDb synopsis of “Dream Scenario” reads, “A hapless family man finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. When his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom.” That is all you need to know walking into this film if you want to enjoy it completely. In this case, Paul is played by the sensational Nicholas Cage, who has over the years made it a point to act in some of the most polarizing and qualitatively different films. For every “Mandy” that he has worked in, there has always been a “Prisoners of the Ghostland”. For every “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” there has been a “Jiu Jitsu.” Having said that, “Dream Scenario” is by a large margin one of his most complex, funny, difficult, and dramatic outings, and this will rate among his very best when his illustrious career finally comes to an end.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The film vividly documents one of the most common, dangerous, and perplexing aspects of modern existence that I still cannot comprehend completely: cancel culture. As the dream visitations of Paul in the film take a sinister turn, he starts receiving more hate than he was loved initially, and this proves to be a factor that wrecks his life. As things get more and more bizarre, Nicholas Cage’s expressions and dealing with the situations that keep getting progressively worse are among the most hilarious and, in the end, heartbreaking aspects of the film.

From being a minor celebrity, he becomes someone whose mere sighting results in the students of his college and even random strangers, for that matter, losing their minds as they see in him a real-life manifestation of their nightmares. This inexplicable phenomenon can neither be explained by Paul nor anyone else, but what is abundantly clear is that he is in no way responsible for the occurrence of it and, at the same time, not the person that he is in the dreams. Yet the perception of the man based on dreams is what the real world decides to hang on to, and this results in him finding it difficult to breathe in society.

This aspect of the film underlines and raises questions about the banal, destructive, vindictive, and stupefying nature of society and how the young and the adults react to trivial matters with what kind of animosity and overreaction that is based on no quantifiable reasons. This also shows how far society and the world have gone in appeasing these evidently nonsensical uproars and what great harm they are causing by doing the same. This aspect of the film also underlines the fragile, greatly faltering, and overly sensitive nature of the younger generation, highlighting the inability of adults to call out the shortcomings of the younger generation and not play along with their victim calling and inherent weaknesses.

The next significant takeaway from the film for me was how little ability and knowledge meant in today’s time when you are in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Cage’s Paul continually refers to himself as a tenured professor who has been serving in academia and should have secured at least a publisher. However, his efforts to get himself a publisher, even after being a professor, nearly always fall on deaf ears as people are more interested in cashing in on this unique opportunity that Paul’s dream visitation has to offer and the extent of his reach because of this phenomenon, and how it could impact audience reach.

This predicament of Paul is comic, cathartic, and at the same time, an eye-opening aspect of the film, as this is something that is happening in the real world way too often than we choose to accept. Not only is it making knowledgeable, resourceful, and straightforward people question their day-to-day functioning and approach to life, but it is also making people celebrities and popular for all the wrong reasons. This has not only contributed to and fueled the rise of some obnoxious means of people trying to get popular and “cool” but has made most of the younger generation question traditional and tried-and-tested ways of making a good life. In today’s time, being viral and being loved often mean the same when they should not.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The saddest and often truest takeaway from the film is how Paul’s family reacts to his predicament and how they eventually abandon him in the face of the extreme and completely misplaced backlash that he is in no way in control of. His family could have been the only saving grace in his life, and they could have been his support system, but even they fall prey to the backlash he is receiving, resulting in Paul’s life becoming immensely more complicated and just sad. What was absolutely shocking to note was that for his family, their social status and standing proved to be much more important than being the support system for the man who loves them and has no one else to fall back on apart from them. In a heartbreaking scene, we see Paul move into the basement of one of his friend’s place, as even his friend’s wife is not comfortable having him around.

Many sequences in the film will absolutely have the audiences in split, and some that will prove to be as heartbreaking as they are meant to be hilarious. Director Kristoffer Borgli has a nuanced and strong purpose to the story and the presentation, proving to be one of the biggest assets for the film. The story is self-aware and sure of what it wants to show, presenting it all with poignancy and power. The ending is open to interpretations, but I have to admit that I would have liked for it to go a different way. Having said that, after thinking a lot about it, I couldn’t think of any other ending. Hence, I have to give due credit to the writers and director for thinking up such an innovative ending.

Having said all that, it all boils down to the performance of Nicholas Cage that is at the core of the film’s strength, and it is he who not only radiates energy, emotions, and comedy throughout the film but also sprinkles the magic dust of his performance on anyone else who happens to share the screen with him. His chemistry with the rest of the cast is just as fascinating as his performance itself. Some of the sequences where we see him at the receiving end of misgivings, torture, and emotional erosion are absolutely heartbreaking. Since he is such a likeable and sweet man, it is really hard to see him judged and tormented for no fault of his own. What is even more powerful about his performance is how he is shown dealing with his problem on his own where he has no one to bounce off his emotions.

“Dream Scenario” stands as a thought-provoking and unique exploration of the complexities of modern existence, fueled by the brilliant performance of Nicholas Cage. Director Kristoffer Borgli skillfully navigates the delicate balance between humour and heartbreak, delivering a film with sequences that resonate long after the credits roll. The story’s self-awareness, coupled with Cage’s compelling portrayal of Paul, elevates the film to a level of emotional depth that transcends its initial premise. As the narrative unfolds, the audience is treated to not only a captivating commentary on cancel culture but also a testament to the strength of an individual facing unprecedented challenges. “Dream Scenario” leaves a lasting impact, showcasing the power of storytelling and the undeniable talent of Nicholas Cage in a performance that ranks among his finest.

Rating: 3.5/5 (3.5 out of 5 Stars)

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

Also Read | Black Panther, Wakanda Forever and the problem with Hollywood

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









