'Jigarthanda Double X': A cinematic kaleidoscope of politics, drama

Release Date: 10/11/2023

A Cinematic Kaleidoscope of Politics, Drama, Eccentricity and Mayhem

“Jigarthanda Double X” is a spiritual prequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s “Jigarthanda,” which was later remade in Bollywood as the disappointingly bad “Bachchhan Paandey.” Unfortunately, I ended up watching “Bachchhan Paandey” before experiencing “Jigarthanda,” which many claim to be one of Subbaraj’s best films. During a recent visit to Chennai, I noticed cinema halls and various parts of the town adorned with posters of “Jigarthanda Double X” that looked mighty impressive. The film was subsequently released on Netflix, and after watching a trusted review of the film hailing it as one of the best films of the year, I decided to give it a try. Was it truly the best film of 2023? No. Was it really good? In a bizarre kind of way, yes! Confused? Let me explain.

“Jigarthanda Double X” is the story of Kirubakaran (S.J. Suryah), a meek and gentle soul whose father wanted him to be a police officer at any cost. We meet him for the first time on the day when he has finally made his dream come true and is elated to share the good news with the love of his life, with whom he can finally marry. However, things take a sinister turn when Kirubakaran is arrested for the murder of four college students and sent to prison. Two years later, political turmoil in the state and the part that a ruthless gangster, Alliyus Caesar (Raghava Lawrence), has to play in it make Kirubakaran useful again. One of his superior officials, empowered by an opposition minister, offers to set Kirubakaran free if he can murder Alliyus within the next few days.

Kirubakaran, who is afraid of blood, decides to use the craze of Alliyus for becoming a film star against him and lure him into a trap by impersonating a director trained by Satyajit Ray, who wants to make a film about a gangster. Alliyus, who wants to be the first black pan-India star, falls for the trap and invites Kirubakaran into his life, giving him unlimited access. What happens next is something that very few people will ever be able to predict. Director, Karthik Subbaraj serves this delicious potpourri of non-stop entertainment, colourful imagery, delightful score, and visceral violence in his trademark style. While the film’s punishing 2 hours and 49 minutes runtime may prove to be a tad bit more than what would have felt breezy and apt, the sheer amount of material that the film sets out to deal with in many ways justifies its long runtime.

Expansive Story That Covers Diverse Issues Like Politics, Smuggling, Hero Worship of Stars and Plight of The Poor:

Even though the first half of the film felt dragged, and there were moments when the pacing faltered, I was constantly engaged with the tale, primarily because of how many different issues the film dealt with. The hunting of elephants in the forest and its impact on the lives of the people who live in villages in and around the forest is wonderfully brought out. I could clearly see references and inspiration taken from the story of Veerappan and how the security forces went about nabbing the gangster, using sometimes questionable ploys involving the people who lived in the places near Veerappan’s area of operation and who were suspected of giving him intel about the security forces and also supplying him with food and ammunition. My only problem with this portion was that Subbaraj amped it up to such an extent that it bordered on being more of a propaganda against the government forces than just a director trying to make his villains ominous in the film. While this works well for the film, it might not be something that we should take lightly, even when it is served as plain entertainment.

Everything that happens in the film stems from the politics of the state and two powerful up-and-coming politicians fighting it out for the post of Chief Minister of the state. Alliyus is the primary muscle of one of the ministers locked in the tussle, and the other minister uses his brother, Rathna Kumar (Naveen Chandra), who is posted as the police in-charge in the area that is terrorized by the brigand, Shettani (Vidhu), to somehow get rid of Alliyus and a few more like him. The rivalry between the two ministers is wonderfully explained, and it isn’t something that is used as a point of initiation and then forgotten. The politics of the state and the rivalry between the two are always lurking in the background, catalyzing the actions of the men who are at the center stage of the film.

The third and most important aspect of the story is Alliyus Caesar’s madness for cinema. He wants to be a pan-India star even though he doesn’t even know how to pronounce the word. He once met Clint Eastwood and was so enamoured by the meeting and the star had such a profound impact on him that he has ever since envisioned himself as one who is not only a star but one of the stature of Clint Eastwood. This madness justifies the things that he is shown doing and how his life is transformed in the end because of his passion. I absolutely loved how these different aspects came together organically in the film, resulting in an experience that was largely immersive and relatable.

S.J. Suryah’s Delightful Rendering of Kirubakaran:

S.J. Suryah’s Kirubakaran is one character in the film that is constantly evolving. While the other characters also have arcs, his is the most pronounced and continuous. He begins as someone who is meek and gentle, and then when he is given the chance to set his life right, he agrees to do the unthinkable. After coming into contact with Alliyus Caesar and impersonating a director, he suddenly starts getting involved in his roleplay, living the life of a director more than actually carrying out his mission. He then learns something that fills him up with hate for Alliyus, and he decides to somehow kill him. Interestingly, the second half of the film documents him seeing Alliyus do things that force him not only to stand by the side and watch him transform lives but also uncontrollably be interested to see how the film turns out and what is the actual end to the gangster epic. These are not easy emotions to convey, and the film’s impact depended largely on the drama between Suryah and Raghava. Suryah turns in one of his best performances to date to ensure that his side of the deal is met.

Raghava Lawrence’s Inspiring Performance Ensures That Alliyus Is What the Films Wants Him to Be at Any Juncture:

The character of Alliyus is shown committing murders at the beginning of the film. He is also someone who does something horrifying to Kirubakaran that ensures that his life is wrecked. He is also involved in the trade of elephant tusks and commits crimes without asking any questions at the behest of the minister that he serves. Despite being all these things, I was surprised at how quickly I was able to accept the character as someone who could be a messiah. This was primarily because of how the character was written and, more importantly, how likeable Raghava Lawrence was portraying even the evils of the man. He brings such an air of likability and charm to the character that we are ready to accept him as anything that he wants us to accept him as. At the end of the film, when he decides to do something that is radically opposite of what he has been doing all his life, I never felt like questioning his actions or the writing of the character as I completely believed in his arc and his journey from being a gangster to someone who valued nothing more in his life than standing for the poor and their rights to live on their land. For all this and more, I believe this was Raghava Lawrence’s finest performance, as was the case with Suryah.

Cinematography, Color Grading and CGI Of the Film Was One of The Best That I Have Seen In 2023:

I am surprised by how few people are actually talking about the cinematography, colour grading, and CGI of this film and are concentrating more on the mass elements of the film. I believe that this was some of the finest work that I have seen in the aforementioned departments in 2023. The cinematography is the most noticeable, as it is something that constantly keeps impressing you. The larger-than-life presentation of Alliyus, the necessary close-ups that elevate key moments and add drama, the camera angles, and the sheer number of frames that are memorable are enough to underline the quality of the cinematography of the film.

The CGI of the film was even better. I am perplexed by how not even the director of the film is talking about the absolutely delightful CGI of the film, especially in the portions in the jungle involving the hunting of elephants. The rendition of the elephants in these sequences and how the action is arranged around it was exceptional. While talking about the CGI, I must also mention the colour grading of the film which felt pitch-perfect. The colour grade also effectively conveys the shift in mood and genre as the film travels from the first half to the second.

Background Score and Mass Moments:

While the biggest and most impressive mass film of the year was undoubtedly “Salaar,” “Jigarthanda Double X” has its share of moments that are carefully and aesthetically conjured to ensure maximum impact. The background score and the sound design of the film are other aspects that were carefully built and approached. This results in these elements adding major chunks of drama and intrigue to an already packed-to-the-brim experience of the film. The sound design alone creates some magical moments in the second half that one needs to experience to fully appreciate. I would advise my readers to watch this film in a theatre that is at least equipped with Dolby Atmos or better sound.

Final Words:

“Jigarthanda Double X” stands out as a multifaceted cinematic experience, weaving together a gripping narrative, stellar performances from S.J. Suryah and Raghava Lawrence, and exceptional technical craftsmanship. The cinematography, CGI, and sound design contribute significantly to the film’s overall impact, creating a visual and auditory spectacle that deserves recognition. While the pacing may falter at times, the film’s ability to seamlessly blend various themes, from political intrigue to the madness of cinema, adds depth to its storytelling. As one of the notable releases of the year, “Jigarthanda Double X” showcases the prowess of Karthik Subbaraj as a director and leaves an indelible mark on the viewer, making it a worthwhile watch for fans of engaging and thought-provoking cinema.

Despite its technical brilliance and standout performances, “Jigarthanda Double X” falls short of being crowned one of the best films of the year. The film’s eccentricity and refusal to take itself too seriously may limit its appeal to a broader audience. Moreover, the questionable and clichéd nature of its political narrative is hard to ignore, leaving the overall impact slightly diminished. While undoubtedly a cinematic gem, the film’s shortcomings prevent it from claiming the title of the best film of the year, coming close but ultimately falling short by a narrow margin.

Rating: 3/5 (3 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

