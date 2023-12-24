Prabhas catapults an intriguing “Salaar” to celestial heights

Release Date: 22/12/2023

22/12/2023 Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu Director: Prashanth Neel

A Towering and Blistering Prabhas Catapults an Interesting and Intriguing “Salaar” to Celestial Heights

“Salaar” has been in the making for a while now and has generated immense excitement and attention. Since the success of “KGF” and “KGF 2”, there have been innumerable speculations about “Salaar” and how it was destined to be a part of the KGF universe. Then came a slight blow when its first trailer surfaced, and people realized that it might even be a remake of Prashanth Neel’s first film, “Ugramm”. Following this, another trailer was released just before the premiere that set things right. However, if that was not enough, there were numerous controversies and delays. The final of these put the film on a collision course with none other than SRK’s “Dunki”. The sharing of the screens in the country created another huge uproar and grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Having said all that, whether the film would work or not would ultimately boil down to how good it was and whether or not it was good enough to match up to the expectations of the audience. It also hinges on whether it lives up to the image of the protagonist that the audiences have already crafted in their minds, and that they are looking to reinforce using the film, basking in the glory of everything that Prashanth Neel is famous for, especially in his portrayal of leading men.

The Story:

Aadhya (Shruti Haasan), the daughter of a business tycoon apparently involved with some of the shadiest people in the country and who has a beef with them, arrives in India, triggering alarms all across the country. This brings into action a horde of powerful adversaries looking to kidnap Aadhya. Aadhya’s father requests his only aide in India to somehow deliver Aadhya to a man named Deva (Prabhas) in a remote village in Tinsukia, Assam. He believes that this is the only place where she will be safe before he can extract her from there. Aadhya spends a few days in the village, learning very little about Deva and his controlling mother, who is uncontrollably triggered by anything that may have a violent implication. One thing, however, is clear for Aadhya: Deva is a coward, as he does nothing to protect her when she lands in trouble a few times.

However, things take a whole new turn when Aadhya’s adversaries learn of her hiding in Tinsukia and dispatch goons to kidnap her. The attack on her in Tinsukia brings to the fore a man who had been hiding in Tinsukia for years and was the architect of a ruthless, muscle-powered governance of the only surviving terrorist nation in the world, Khansar.

Scintillating Mass Elevation Moments:

The mass elevation moments in the film gave me goosebumps. These moments are numerous and are peppered throughout the narrative. You are never far away from another major reveal that not only enhances the overall drama and the mythology behind the different characters but also provides the director with a means to portray his protagonist doing things that will not only elicit maddening hoots and cheers from the audiences but also inspire them enough to imagine or dream themselves in similar moments in their lives, extracting happiness and pleasure from what is on display. This is the best thing that a film in today’s time can do for its audiences, as we are all so bogged down and undermined by the monotony, tragedy, and difficulty in our day-to-day lives.

To be able to give the audiences a hero and moments about the hero that not only extract a sense of inspiration and wonder but also ensure that the heroism stays with the audiences long after the scene is over makes for a compelling watch and also serves as one of the biggest highlights of the film. Each of these mass elevation moments is built up over a long period of time and with such conviction and finesse that when they finally play out, the audience is bound to go wild. I was in awe of these moments in the film, and they made me forget many of the inherent flaws in the storytelling and story of the film.

The World Building of Khansar and Its Insane Nature:

If you enjoyed the inner workings and presentation of Narachi in KGF, then be prepared to be blown away by the world of Khansar, a country that refused to integrate into India in 1947, was never ruled by the British or Mughals, and is primarily a terrorist state that exists only to thrive on criminal enterprises and terrorist activities. The country has people belonging to all ethnicities known to India and also hires guns and manpower from the outside world. The political structure and the rule of the land of the country are just as fascinating. Prashanth Neel goes into great detail to explain these aspects of the world, in addition to the topography and life inside Khansar. He also makes the political and socio-economic structure of the place clear and extracts drama and thrill from the placement of certain individuals at different levels and what it means for them in the larger scheme of things.

The visual aspects that complement the characters and the mythology of Khansar are just as compelling. Many might find the people and their mixed ethnicity hard to digest, but that was never an issue for me. The director, at least for me, ensured the suspension of disbelief. The entire second half of the film unfolds in Khansar only to give us a major jolt by the end of the film, setting up a rollicking story for the second part of the film.

This is the Comeback That Prabhas Deserved:

After “Baahubali”, Prabhas has been finding it increasingly difficult to do a film that would do justice to his persona and hero worship. “Salaar” was believed to be the film that would prove to be a make or break for him after the failure of “Saaho”, “Radhe Shyam”, and “Adipurush”. Thankfully, he is in the safe hands of Prashanth Neel, who knows how to elevate his leading man and represent him in a manner that would be memorable, romantic, and awe-inspiring. Prabhas’ character in the film doesn’t speak much, but then he doesn’t have to. The way in which Prashanth Neel builds his every move and complements it with his back story (told by some other character), editing, background score, and utilization of Prabhas’ towering presence ensures that these moments are enough to make any viewer not only enjoy the film for the first time but also make him go back for a lot more the second time around.

There aren’t too many action sequences in the film, but as many as there are, they are built up and executed in such a way and with so much swagger and style that gives the audience a feeling of exhilaration and satisfaction. My favourite was the action sequence just before the interval and how it culminated. It reminded me of “Baahubali” and filled me up with excitement for the things to come in the second half. The film didn’t disappoint. Prabhas’ presence and persona help make the character of Deva that much more inspiring and awe-inducing. No one else could have done this role this well, and for that, one has to applaud Prabhas and Prashanth Neel for understanding how best to present the man.

A Large Gamut of Character and Complex Storytelling Demands the Audience’s Attention:

The second half of the film is a whole new beast from the first half. The story branches into so many different characters, subplots and such dense politics and shifting alliances that it becomes difficult to keep track. This also ensures that the film’s story never loses its appeal, and even if someone takes the heroism and machoism out of it, the story itself has enough meat to hold onto your attention. This is a rarity in mass potboilers these days, but, as was the case with KGF, the story is a factor here too that contributes to you enjoying the experience of watching this film.

The film culminates with a twist that is bound to leave many wanting to watch the next part in a hurry. I wasn’t expecting this to happen in the story, but I have to admit that I was disarmed by it. The biggest question that drives the narrative of the film is why two of the best friends turned into enemies, and that question is carried forward to the next instalment of the film without giving us any further insight into what might have happened that triggered the two friends into becoming enemies.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Leads an Efficient Ensemble Cast That Impresses:

Prithviraj is always a bankable star, and he has done a fantastic job with his character here too. He is somewhat the opposite of what Prabhas’ character represents in the film, and that makes his character the perfect foil to play off of Prabhas’ character. The two share a brooding chemistry that serves the film very well. Sriya Reddy plays an important character in the film who will assume a lot more importance in the second instalment. She has the right feel and that touch of insanity to exist in a world that is inhabited by a character like Deva. I thoroughly enjoyed her essay and believe that she will do wonders in the next instalment. Bobby Simha is efficient as a character who appears to be something else in the film but turns out to be one of the most heroic of the lot. He had the right feel about him and would apparently assume a lot more importance in the next instalment. Mime Gopi as Bilal was effective. Shruti Haasan doesn’t have much to do.

Final Words:

“Salaar” is a cinematic spectacle that not only lived up to my anticipation surrounding it but also surpassed it at many junctures. Prabhas delivers a compelling performance, and the chemistry between him and some of the supporting actors adds depth to the narrative. Prashanth Neel’s direction, coupled with the intricate storytelling and stunning visuals, creates an immersive experience. The film’s second half introduces layers of complexity and political intrigue, setting the stage for a rollicking sequel. With a stellar supporting cast, including standout performances from Prithviraj, Sriya Reddy, and Bobby Simha, “Salaar” succeeds in offering a gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and a perfect blend of heroism and drama. Even the lack of an inspiring background score like that of KGF is not enough to dull the spirits of the audiences who are hooked to the persona and outrageous machismo of Prabhas. Sidenote: They should have gone with S. Thaman scoring the background score for this film.

Rating: 3.5/5 (3.5 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

