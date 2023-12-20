Why #BoycottPVRInox is trending: Salaar-Dunki controversy explained

In the escalating clash between Bollywood’s much-anticipated films Salaar and Dunki, a recent report has caused a major controversy. According to reports, Dunki’s team is demanding an exclusive 100% showcasing from single-screen owners, pressuring them to prioritise the Shah Rukh Khan starrer over Prabhas‘ Salaar. In response, the single-screen association took a bold stand, refusing to open Dunki bookings for Friday.
Now, sources confirm that Team Salaar is vehemently opposing the alleged unfair trade practices orchestrated by Pen Marudhar and the Dunki team. The shocking development reveals that Salaar makers are strategically hitting back where it hurts the most for Dunki – the multiplex chains.
Sources reveal that Salaar’s release in South Indian markets will be withdrawn from major multiplex chains such as PVR, Inox, and Miraj. The decision, fueled by the #BoycottPVRInox movement on Twitter, stands as a powerful response to the multiplex giants favouring Dunki over Salaar. As #BoycottPVRInox continues to trend, Salaar supporters express their discontent over the alleged unfair practices.
Why #BoycottPVRInox is trending
It appears that PVR and Inox, as market leaders, failed to take a resolute stand against unfair trade practices. Instead, they openly favoured Dunki, leading to a significant change in the tide. According to reports, the turning point occurred when Shah Rukh Khan himself intervened, personally striking a lucrative deal with Ajay Bijli, owner of PVR, regarding showcasing preferences.
According to Bollywood Hungama report, ‘PVR-Inox backed off their commitment after promising equal showcasing in single screens. PVR-Inox’s position as the market leader influenced single-screen owners, and when SRK learned about their initial commitment to equal showcasing, he took matters into his own hands. The King of Bollywood directly engaged with PVR’s owner, securing a 100% showcasing deal for Dunki at all single screens in PVR-Inox. This overnight shift in the decision to share screens sent shock waves through Anil Thadani and the entire Hombale team.’
Reports indicate that Hombale is contemplating taking stern action against Ajay Bijli and PVR-Inox in the days to come, as the decision to pull Salaar from multiplexes is attributed to him. The highly anticipated clash between Dunki and Salaar is set for December 22, promising a battle both on and off the screen.
