Grand Theft Auto 6 coming out soon? Here's what we know

Rockstar Games stunned the gaming community with an unexpected early release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) trailer, prompted by a leak on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Since the official unveiling on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel, the trailer has amassed over 50 million views, confirming various leaks circulating about the much-anticipated open-world game.

The trailer unveiled key details, including the game’s release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025. However, there was no mention of a PC release.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Responding to the leak on X, Rockstar Games posted, “Our trailer has leaked, so please watch the real thing on YouTube.”

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

This leak follows the recent viral video uploaded on TikTok, offering a sneak peek into the game’s highly anticipated gameplay and map.

Here is how the internet reacted to the unexpected reveal:

Every frame of this trailer could be a wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/OcN6R6AQS5 — TGG (@TGGonYT) December 5, 2023

The leaker will NOT be respawning in the hospital 😭 — Opera GX (@operagxofficial) December 4, 2023

GTA 6 graphics for an open world game are insane. — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) December 5, 2023

The GTA 6 trailer has cursed me. Everything that previously looked good or was at least satisfactory now looks like garbage. It is like I have been given a taste of vision but now must return and stay blind for well over a year. — DarkViperAU (@DarkViperAU) December 5, 2023

Someone leak the game next so they release it early too — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) December 4, 2023

GTA VI’s impact on Take-Two Interactive’s stock

The release of the trailer marks a decade since the launch of GTA V in 2013, which holds the title of the second-best-selling video game ever. The buzz surrounding GTA VI has already impacted Take-Two Interactive’s stock, with a marginal decline in extended trading after the leak but an expected surge during the overnight trading session in the US.

Historically, developments related to the GTA franchise have significantly influenced Take-Two Interactive’s shares. Analysts, including Benchmark equity analyst Mike Hickey, maintain a bullish outlook on Take-Two’s stock, citing GTA VI as a ‘major catalyst’ that will generate ‘substantial enthusiasm’ for the company. Hickey’s buy rating on Take-Two’s stock, with a target price of $164, reflects confidence in the potential success of GTA VI, which is seen as crucial for the company’s financial growth in 2025 and 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Estimates from gaming news websites suggest that GTA VI could surpass $1 billion in sales revenue within the first week of release and reach $8 billion by 2025. These projections hint at substantial long-term gains for Take-Two Interactive on the stock market post the game’s release in 2025.

ALSO READ | Deepfake menace: Emerging threat and the existing Indian legislation

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









