Grand Theft Auto 6 coming out soon? Here's what we know

Rockstar Games stunned the gaming community with an unexpected early release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) trailer, prompted by a leak on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Since the official unveiling on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel, the trailer has amassed over 50 million views, confirming various leaks circulating about the much-anticipated open-world game.
The trailer unveiled key details, including the game’s release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025. However, there was no mention of a PC release.
Responding to the leak on X, Rockstar Games posted, “Our trailer has leaked, so please watch the real thing on YouTube.”
This leak follows the recent viral video uploaded on TikTok, offering a sneak peek into the game’s highly anticipated gameplay and map.
GTA VI’s impact on Take-Two Interactive’s stock
The release of the trailer marks a decade since the launch of GTA V in 2013, which holds the title of the second-best-selling video game ever. The buzz surrounding GTA VI has already impacted Take-Two Interactive’s stock, with a marginal decline in extended trading after the leak but an expected surge during the overnight trading session in the US.
Historically, developments related to the GTA franchise have significantly influenced Take-Two Interactive’s shares. Analysts, including Benchmark equity analyst Mike Hickey, maintain a bullish outlook on Take-Two’s stock, citing GTA VI as a ‘major catalyst’ that will generate ‘substantial enthusiasm’ for the company. Hickey’s buy rating on Take-Two’s stock, with a target price of $164, reflects confidence in the potential success of GTA VI, which is seen as crucial for the company’s financial growth in 2025 and 2026.
Estimates from gaming news websites suggest that GTA VI could surpass $1 billion in sales revenue within the first week of release and reach $8 billion by 2025. These projections hint at substantial long-term gains for Take-Two Interactive on the stock market post the game’s release in 2025.
