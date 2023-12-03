Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival to begin on Dec 14: See details here

Guwahati: The eighth edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) will start on December 14 and continue until December 17 at the Jyoti Chitrabon Film Studio, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

The BVFF showcases a diverse selection of feature films, documentaries, and short films, fostering a celebration of the cinematic arts every year. Beyond screenings, the BVFF will also offer workshops and networking opportunities for emerging filmmakers.

The event, spanning four days, will include an exciting lineup of premieres, international showcases, and family-friendly children’s films, quizzes, and panel discussions.

Filmmakers and students of cinema can explore the art of filmmaking at the ‘Introduction to Filmmaking’ Workshop, hosted by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and presented by the Brahmaputra Foundation at BVFF from December 15 to 17.

To learn from industry experts and connect with fellow filmmakers, register here.

As part of BVFF, the Brahmaputra Foundation will also launch the ‘Amazon Prime Pitch’ initiative on December 15. Filmmakers can submit pitches directly to Amazon Prime Video by emailing bvff@tattvacreations.com. The last date to apply is December 7, 2023 (IST 8:00 pm).

