Manipur: Bollywood couple Randeep and Lin offer prayers at Marjing

Imphal: The eagerly awaited wedding of Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram is just a day away, and the soon-to-be-groom arrived at his would-be wife’s home state Manipur on Monday.

Upon Hooda’s arrival at Imphal airport, the couple visited Iputhou Marjing Khubhamlen and offered prayers for a blissful marriage, and also, for peace in Manipur.

Dressed in traditional attire the couple couldn’t take their eyes off each other, setting perfect couple goals.

Speaking to media persons, the Sarbjit actor said, “Today, we prayed for a happy future and peace for Manipur and everywhere in the world.”

The couple also revealed that they are nervous as they embark on the new phase of life.

In addition, Lin is taking her fiancé to Marjing Polo Statue, the world’s tallest statue of a polo player, and Shri Shri Govindaji Temple to seek divine blessings. Visiting the Marjing Polo Statue is significant for Randeep, as he is also a professional equestrian and has his own polo club called the Gurgaon Polo and Equestrian Club.

The couple will tie the knot in Imphal on November 29, followed by a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their film industry friends.

According to sources, Randeep and Lin’s marriage will have a mythological-themed wedding, and the couple will opt for Manipuri traditional attire for the wedding outfits.

Model, actress, and entrepreneur Lin made her debut in Bollywood in 2007 with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ in a cameo role alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. She was also cast in the biopic and award-winning ‘Mary Kom’, playing a character named Bembem.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Highway actor Randeep will be seen in the film ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

