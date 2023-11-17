'Ladakh 470' among IFFI Film Bazaar’s Top 10 recommendations

‘Ladakh 470,’ a production of Kahini Media, has been recognised as one of the top 10 recommended films at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa. The list was announced by IFFI’s business wing, Film Bazaar, on November 11.
‘Ladakh 470‘ is a documentary highlighting the extraordinary achievements of a five-time Guinness World Record holder – ultra-runner Sufiya Sufi Runner, who completes a daredevil high-altitude run from Siachen War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial, traversing a distance of 470 kms in 7 days through treacherous terrain to honor the Indian army and present a heartfelt tribute on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Producer Roopa Barua envisioned this documentary based on a proposal by the ultra-runner herself and created this phenomenal documentary in collaboration with director and cinematographer Shivam Rajput within the tight timeframe of 7 days, leading up to Kargil Vijay Diwas. Given that her former three documentaries have reached a global audience through multiple festivals, Barua envisaged the global reach of Sufiya’s story, which carries not only the robust determination and patriotism of a female athlete but also the spiritual motive of paying homage to the martyrs.
‘Ladakh 470’ is a visual narration of Sufiya’s 7-day trek through perilous passes, running up to 18,000 feet amidst inclement weather, scant oxygen, and a 6-day deadline to complete, making her race against time in a supreme salute to human courage and endurance.
Sufiya’s unwavering dedication and resolve to honour Kargil War heroes drove her through the challenging run, supported by her partner, coach, and the Indian Army, overcoming obstacles together.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The film, produced in just a week, underwent crucial phases like editing, additional shoots, interviews, and securing army permissions. The completed project, a motivational film, resonates emotionally and spiritually, centered on allegiance to Kargil War heroes and promoting women empowerment.
Recommended alongside diverse documentaries, features, docu-shorts, fictions, and animations, ‘Ladakh 470’ stands out among the top 10 Film Bazaar picks, representing a wide range of subjects and languages, including English, Maori, Hindi, Marwari, Bengali, and Kannada.
Also Read | ‘Son of the Soil’ wins Best Short Film award at Kelvin Cinema Festival
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Ketamine can rapidly reduce symptoms of PTSD and depression, new study finds
- Manipur: ITLF clarifies on establishing Kuki-Zo governing body
- Assam: NHRC hears 56 cases of human rights violation in NE
- Nagaland college students seek immediate release of scholarship
- Meghalaya: Mobile health clinic launched for Tura’s Army veterans
- The Ivy League as the Gateway to Educational Success