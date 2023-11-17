'Ladakh 470' among IFFI Film Bazaar’s Top 10 recommendations

‘Ladakh 470,’ a production of Kahini Media, has been recognised as one of the top 10 recommended films at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa. The list was announced by IFFI’s business wing, Film Bazaar, on November 11.

‘Ladakh 470‘ is a documentary highlighting the extraordinary achievements of a five-time Guinness World Record holder – ultra-runner Sufiya Sufi Runner, who completes a daredevil high-altitude run from Siachen War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial, traversing a distance of 470 kms in 7 days through treacherous terrain to honor the Indian army and present a heartfelt tribute on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Producer Roopa Barua envisioned this documentary based on a proposal by the ultra-runner herself and created this phenomenal documentary in collaboration with director and cinematographer Shivam Rajput within the tight timeframe of 7 days, leading up to Kargil Vijay Diwas. Given that her former three documentaries have reached a global audience through multiple festivals, Barua envisaged the global reach of Sufiya’s story, which carries not only the robust determination and patriotism of a female athlete but also the spiritual motive of paying homage to the martyrs.

‘Ladakh 470’ is a visual narration of Sufiya’s 7-day trek through perilous passes, running up to 18,000 feet amidst inclement weather, scant oxygen, and a 6-day deadline to complete, making her race against time in a supreme salute to human courage and endurance.

Sufiya’s unwavering dedication and resolve to honour Kargil War heroes drove her through the challenging run, supported by her partner, coach, and the Indian Army, overcoming obstacles together.

The film, produced in just a week, underwent crucial phases like editing, additional shoots, interviews, and securing army permissions. The completed project, a motivational film, resonates emotionally and spiritually, centered on allegiance to Kargil War heroes and promoting women empowerment.

Recommended alongside diverse documentaries, features, docu-shorts, fictions, and animations, ‘Ladakh 470’ stands out among the top 10 Film Bazaar picks, representing a wide range of subjects and languages, including English, Maori, Hindi, Marwari, Bengali, and Kannada.

