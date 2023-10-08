'Mission Raniganj': Akshay Kumar's best film in years opens to empty theatres

Release Date: 06/10/2023

06/10/2023 Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Akshay Kumar, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya Director: Tinu Suresh Desai

Tinu Suresh Desai’s film, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,’ chronicles the extraordinary story of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who devised an elaborate rescue plan over the course of several days to save 65 miners trapped inside a mine in Raniganj. Gill had to contend with a complete loss of hope from many of his superiors who viewed his efforts as futile and far-fetched. He was also up against a ticking clock that threatened the lives he desperately sought to save. Assisting him in his efforts was a diverse group of individuals who brought their respective expertise to the challenge and were just as relentless as Gill himself. What Gill was able to achieve not only immortalized him in the eyes of the nation but also brought him international fame, all while ensuring the restoration of smiles and a sense of peace and calm in the lives of the 65 families he helped save.

An incredible true story:

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The biggest draw of the film lies in the fact that it is based on a true story. Of course, there are creative liberties taken, but the majority of the narrative remains firmly grounded in reality. Throughout my viewing of the film, I rarely encountered elements that I couldn’t take seriously or simply dismissed as impossible. There were only a few dialogues that might have been a bit overdone, but aside from that, most of the elements remained true to the story and firmly rooted in realism. We are introduced to the characters before they embark on their perilous journey into the mines, and it’s this understanding of these characters that deeply engages our empathy later on in the film. When they are eventually rescued, it provides the perfect release of tension, orchestrated by the director for an audience that had invested significant time and attention in their story. The heightened emotions are well earned and leave an indelible mark.

Genuine Tension and Thrill in the Narrative:

This is undoubtedly one of the most thrilling films I’ve seen this year, and I wasn’t expecting it to be half as good as it turned out to be. The story is constructed beautifully, with multiple junctures where the director masterfully generates suspense by placing the characters in perilous situations, leaving us wondering whether it will prove to be the final straw for the trapped miners. Despite being aware of how the story would ultimately conclude, the storytelling techniques and direction of the film ensure that we remain enthralled by everything unfolding on screen.

A significant portion of the credit for this must be attributed to the ensemble cast, but more on that later. The predicament is also built up wonderfully, providing us with a clear understanding of all the unfolding events. The topography of the mine where the miners are trapped is intelligently presented, ensuring that we are in sync with the characters in the film. The only complaint one might have pertains to the production design and the film’s visuals, particularly the VFX. I felt that, since most of the VFX shots are set at night, the director cleverly obscures them using the darkness of the night and the naturally dark tones of the mine. Consequently, I didn’t have too much of an issue with it. All these elements come together to deliver an impactful and sometimes heart-stopping adventure that is as grand as it is nerve-wracking.

Great Performances from the Ensemble Cast:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Akshay Kumar can always be relied upon to deliver a certain level of performance in a film, and he does just that in this one. While he doesn’t do anything extraordinary, his performance is engaging enough to ensure that we are all hooked on the narrative and eager to see how his character will execute the rescue mission. His character faces one challenge after another, and many of these challenges appear to have the better of him, but then he rises from the ashes like a phoenix and triumphs. This character trait is bound to pique the audience’s interest and evoke a sense of hero worship. Akshay does a commendable job of capitalizing on this trait and elevates an already heroic character to an aspirational level where failure seems impossible.

The supporting cast of the film includes stalwarts like Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Ravi Kishan, and each of these actors plays their part in the narrative. They ensure that many of these minor characters possess traits and personalities that are distinct and recognizable in the film. These characters also engage in various actions that resonate with the audience, ensuring that their interest and intrigue are maintained throughout the film’s runtime culminating in a bravura climax.

A Heartwarming and Satisfying Climax:

The film concludes with one of the most heartwarming and satisfying climaxes I’ve seen in a Bollywood film this year. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that I was almost in tears by the end of the film. The screenplay and the performances, along with Tinu Suresh Desai’s fantastic direction, contributed to this emotional impact. I could even hear some whistles and cheers from the modest crowd that had gathered for the screening.

While I was well aware of the direction in which the story was headed, I was pleasantly surprised by the path the story took and the range of human emotions it explored. The film beautifully portrayed the strength of character, determination, and faith in doing what is right and noble through its characters. All these elements combined to create one of the most satisfying climaxes in recent memory.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Final Thoughts:

‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ stands out as one of the best Akshay Kumar films in many years, despite its dismal opening. In my town, shows were cancelled on Friday, and even the screening I attended had very few people in the audience. It’s disheartening to see that a film with such an extraordinary story to tell isn’t receiving the audience’s love, while some cringe-worthy entertainers are making considerably more money.

After this experience, there’s a solid chance that Akshay Kumar may stop making films of this kind, and that would not only deprive us of unique stories but also lead to another major star devoting their time and resources to mediocre entertainers. I’m not entirely sure if word of mouth alone will be enough to ignite people’s interest in this film, but I strongly urge my readers to go watch it. I found it extremely entertaining and moving. This film is undeniably one of the best to come out of Bollywood this year, and it truly deserves our love and support.

Rating: 3.5/5 (3.5 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | ‘Khufiya’ is an espionage thriller with superb performances, but lacking realism

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









