Ziro: A review meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) was held at the district secretariat on Friday. ZFM, one of the UK’s premier outdoor music festivals with a strong following among music lovers, is gearing up for its 10th edition, scheduled to begin on September 28.

During the meeting, Bamin Nime, the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner and chairman of ZFM, urged all stakeholders to collaborate in making this year’s ZFM a resounding success, surpassing previous editions. He emphasised key concerns such as traffic management, security arrangements, and waste management, and announced the formation of a “core committee” to oversee both detailed and overall preparations for the event.

To enhance security measures during the festival, SP Keni Bagra disclosed plans to deploy three additional units of armed police. Additionally, police beat houses will be strategically positioned at the festival grounds in Biiri and Nago Putu. Mobile squads will also be deployed to maintain a vigilant presence at camp sites and the surrounding festival areas.

Recognising the importance of camp sites in accommodating last-minute festival-goers, district tourism officer Dikchu Raji assured seamless on-the-spot campsite registrations without causing inconvenience or harassment to festival visitors.

Tani Supun Dukung, the general secretary of Taku Chatung, expressed concern about the comparatively lower funding for ZFM in comparison to other prominent state festivals such as the Tawang Festival and the Dambuk Orange Festival. He stressed the significance of ZFM as a representative of Ziro to the outside world and called for the festival to continue promoting the spirit and slogan of “Ziro-Drug-Zero.”

Bobby Hano, the ZFM director, introduced an exciting addition to the 10th edition – the ‘Takerv Stage’ at Kasa Resort, where stage performances will be held on September 29 and 30. The lineup includes international stars like Grammy award winner and Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Vishnu Mohan Bhatt, who is expected to draw fans from as far as Sweden. Bollywood sensations Mohit Chauhan and Farhan Akhtar are also set to dazzle the audience, alongside local artists and bands who will receive equal opportunities to perform. The final artist lineup will be unveiled in the coming days.

Bobby Hano introduced a new initiative for this year’s ZFM – an ‘Audit Report on Waste Management’ by a Bangalore-based company after the festival ends. Also, St. Claret College is providing a team of 100 volunteers for festival-wide waste management.

The meeting included active participation from various organisations, including the Apatani Youth Association, Apatani Student Union, Apatani Women Association Ziro, Apatani Tour Operators Union, and tour guides, who shared valuable insights.

