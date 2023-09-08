New Delhi: Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy’s upcoming movie “Candy Cane Lane” will premiere on Prime Video on December 1, the streamer announced Wednesday.
Veteran filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, who previously worked with Murphy on the 1992 hit “Boomerang”, has directed the holiday comedy from a screenplay written by Kelly Younger.
The movie is about a man on a mission to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest, according to the official synopsis.
“After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town.
“At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone,” read the synopsis.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Candy Cane Lane” also features Thaddeus J Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, DC Young Fly, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Nancy Lenehan.
Murphy has also produced the movie alongside Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.
ALSO READ | The Equalizer 3: Denzel Washington shines in a captivating finale to the series
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Intense, frequent heatwaves measurably worsening air quality: WMO
- Panchayati Raj System overlooked in Sikkim: Citizen Action Party
- Eddie Murphy’s ‘Candy Cane Lane’ set for December 1 debut on Prime Video
- Sikkim: Old STNM Hospital to be transformed into Rs 14.4 cr wellness park
- 5 compelling reasons to go watch ‘Jawan’
- Manipur: State will bear the fees of displaced students, says Guv Uikey