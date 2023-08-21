From impossibilities to inspirations: 'Ghoomer' dances to its own tune

Release Date: 18/08/2023

18/08/2023 Cast: Abhishek A Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi

Abhishek A Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi Director: R Balki

“Ghoomer” chronicles the story of Anina Dixit (Saiyami Kher), a promising young woman cricketer who is on the verge of realizing her dream of playing for India when she meets with a fateful accident and loses her right arm. Her dreams are dashed, her life is ruined, and she retreats into a sorrowful existence, waiting to die. It is at this juncture that Paddy (Abhishek A Bachchan), a failed Indian cricketer who played just one match for India and had insulted Anina before for being a lacklustre cricketer, walks into her life and sows the seeds of an incredible idea in her mind: the notion to play for India with just one arm. What happens next is what “Ghoomer” is all about.

A film about two characters and one dream:

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Ghoomer” primarily revolves around the performances of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami, which needed to be on point for the film to have any semblance of impact. It is also a fact that despite the film’s elongated runtime of nearly 2 hours and 15 minutes, there isn’t enough time to fully develop the characters and allow the audience sufficient opportunity to gain a personal insight into their lives and establish a connection with them. There is simply too much to accomplish within the runtime of the story, which can lead to the story feeling rushed for many viewers. Surprisingly, Saiyami Kher and Abhishek A Bachchan prove to be equal to the task and fully embrace their characters, eliciting an instant connection and fondness from the very beginning of the film. While this might not necessarily resonate with everyone, I found myself aligned with the two primary characters.

Saiyami Kher is brilliant as the protagonist:

Saiyami Kher possesses an incredible countenance that manages to mirror the emotions, mannerisms, and emotional depth of any character she is tasked with portraying. Whether it’s the dreamy Suchitra in “Mirzya,” a resilient operative in “Special Ops” or “Wild Dogs,” or the middle-class housewife in “Choked,” she consistently metamorphoses into the character she embodies. I find it remarkably effortless to accept her as any character she portrays. She lacks the burden of an overbearing personality that might overshadow the characters she portrays, making it easy to embrace her for every role she undertakes. This once again holds true for her role here as she delivers an exceptional performance that hits all the right notes.

Balki makes a deliberate effort to capture her in a way that enhances her performance, highlighting her best features and emphasizing a radiance that persists on her face and presence even during moments when her character is facing dire challenges in the film. A significant portion of the charm in her performance is derived from her interactions with Abhishek Bachchan, and these segments are undoubtedly some of the film’s highlights. I was thoroughly engrossed in their exchanges from start to finish. What struck me the most about these exchanges was the emotional depth and realism achieved by both actors. Saiyami maintains subtlety in these scenes and extracts every ounce of drama that she can.

Abhishek A Bachchan proves his acting prowess yet again:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One of Bollywood’s most underrated actors, who has been seemingly pushed into retirement due to poor choices, is Abhishek Bachchan. He has repeatedly proven that when directed with vision and clarity, he can be one of the most bankable stars of recent times. He reaffirms his worth yet again in this role. It’s quite common for Indian actors to become caricatures when portraying alcoholics, but Abhishek strikes the perfect balance between playing a drunk and a man who drinks because he is haunted by his failures and something terrible he had done. The specifics of what he has done are only revealed at the end of the film, but we are given enough hints throughout.

We witness his character, Paddy, going all out to secure Anina a spot in the Indian playing eleven. It would have been easy for someone to go overboard with this character, yet Bachchan manages to keep it grounded, infusing it with genuine emotions and an infectious charm that grabs you from his very first appearance on screen. He’s not exactly a likeable character, but his words and actions demonstrate that he doesn’t need to be likeable to be right. I was captivated by Bachchan’s performance and believe that he is a far superior actor than many who have been hailed as superstars and are earning substantial incomes. Bollywood truly needs to reconsider this man’s talents and harness his potential.

Ghoomer’s story is heartwarming but a practical impossibility:

We all acknowledge that the storyline of “Ghoomer” is implausible in the present context. At least when it comes to cricket, it’s an impossibility. However, what is cinema if it can’t make us fall in love and become inspired by something that may not be true or attainable in real life? Did the film succeed in making me believe in the story and connect with everything depicted? Yes! Did I care whether it was feasible in real life? No! Regardless of how far-fetched it might be, the idea of something heartwarming and unattainable occurring for a character as likeable as Anina, unfolding throughout the course of a film, was inspiring enough. In these times of hopelessness and misery, where genuine respite, happiness, and peace have turned into rare commodities, it’s through the performing arts that unconventional dreams and the notion of their achievement breathe life and vitality into an otherwise dreary desert of hopelessness and mundane routine.

I must credit R Balki for daring to equip the protagonist with such a significant handicap, while also refusing to reduce her to someone merely at the mercy of her condition. Instead, she fights with all her might, emerging as a true champion of her fate. The story of “Ghoomer” not only leaves a pleasant aftertaste as you exit the theatre but also motivates you to set your sights high and serves as a reminder never to give up prematurely.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Final words:

Is “Ghoomer” a flawless film? Absolutely not! On the contrary, the film is riddled with some glaring flaws and shortcomings that one can readily identify. There are also dialogues and character traits that could have easily been omitted, as they contribute nothing to the story or the characters. Having said that, the story that the film endeavours to tell, the heart within the narrative, and the sheer impact of the performances by Abhishek A Bachchan and Saiyami Kher manage to overshadow the other glaring flaws within the film. It’s only when you reflect on the film outside of the magical aura that their performances create around you that these flaws become apparent. Even then, the movie remains so charming and inspiring that you don’t mind overlooking these flaws and appreciating the story and performances for what they are. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with “Ghoomer,” and I’m confident that anyone willing to accept it for what it is and focus on the positives of the film will have a similar experience.

Rating: 3/5 (3 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to be covered live on on Aug 23: ISRO

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









