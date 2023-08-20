Does 'Blue Beetle' undeniably confirm the reality of superhero film fatigue?

Release Date: 18/08/2023

18/08/2023 Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, Susan Sarandon

Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, Susan Sarandon Director: Angel Manuel Soto

Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns from college to find his family in disarray. They are about to lose their home; his father had a heart attack while he was away, and they have also lost their only source of income, their shop. Jaime is forced to take up a menial job at the palatial villa of Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), owner of KORD Industries. It is here that he strikes an unlikely connection with the owner’s niece, Jenny (Bruna Marquezine), who invites him to the KORD Tower the following day to offer him a more substantial position befitting his education and abilities.

Jaime visits Jenny the next day and is handed a unique device in a burger box to protect with his life. Jaime and his family unknowingly unleash the power of the device known as the Scarab, which attaches itself to Jaime and forms a symbiotic bond with him granting him unimaginable superpowers. Victoria Kord, who had long been trying to uncover the true potential of the scarab and use it for military applications that would make her company rich, now comes after Jaime and his family with destructive consequences.

Impressive quirky comedy:

I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of comedy in the film and the sheer amount of it that actually worked for me. Most of the comedy revolves around the quirky exchanges between Jaime’s family members. These exchanges offer a sarcastic and sombre perspective on their own predicaments, as well as a critique of the society they are compelled to navigate and how the world around them perceives them. Belissa Escobedo, portraying Jaime’s sister Milagro, is particularly brilliant in her portrayal of the character. She not only brings humour but also employs sarcasm in a hilarious manner. Her comic timing is on point, and her chemistry with Xolo Maridueña feels genuine. These are the only moments where Xolo Maridueña truly interacts with another character, and his exchanges with someone in the film feel authentic. However, the credit for this dynamic must be given more to Belissa Escobedo than to Xolo Maridueña, who seems bewildered, out of place, and undeserving of the events unfolding around him throughout the film.

George Lopez, playing Jaime’s uncle Rudy, is delightful initially, but by the time we reach the second half, his performance becomes repetitive and annoying. I don’t entirely fault him as much as I do the writing and direction of the character.

Exceptional visuals and sound:

The visual effects and sound design of the film were exceptional. The transformation sequences for both the “Blue Beetle” and the film’s antagonist were executed well. Although some aspects of Blue Beetle’s costume and its capabilities might draw parallels to what we’ve seen with Spider-Man’s suit in “Avengers: Infinity War”, they still felt authentic, tangible, and consistently conveyed a sensation of progression to the next level. Unfortunately, that elevated level of achievement is never fully realized. The other devices showcased in the film also resonated with me. The beetle-shaped craft utilized in the film’s climax was imaginatively designed and captured my interest.

Notably, the sound design of the action sequences warrants special recognition. The imaginative and realistic sound design elevates many of the gadgets, vehicles, and the physicality of the action scenes to a higher plane. While some of the CGI designs could have leaned toward being caricatured and cartoonish, the sound infuses a sense of physicality, authenticity, and excitement, rendering them genuinely believable and unfolding in a manner consistent with the film’s narrative.

Overemphasis on Latino pride:

I walk into a superhero film to indulge in superhero action and excitement. The trailer for “Blue Beetle” had piqued my interest with its fast-paced action and intriguing character design. I anticipated a high-energy action-adventure, where the hero would showcase acrobatic feats using the suit’s powers to conjure anything he could imagine. Just envisioning the possibilities with such a premise had me eagerly awaiting the film. Regrettably, the actual result was a series of sporadic glimpses into the film’s action and imaginative superhero elements, wedged between ceaseless and arduous Latino family dynamics. These dynamics were constantly battered by an unrelenting American system and society, despite the family and the section of the society being portrayed as one of the greatest contributions to America since its discovery. This aspect quickly grew aggravating, testing my patience to the point where I contemplated leaving.

The film’s blatant and overt vilification of the American industrial machinery and society, presented under the guise of the story, had an effect opposite to what was intended. For a significant portion of the film, I found myself sympathizing with the antagonist. I became indifferent to whether the family survived or not, and the over-the-top torments inflicted upon them by the villain at certain points felt absurd, contrived, and illogical. Most of the characters in the film are of Latino descent, and nearly all of them are positioned as victims of the “big bad” Americans, who simultaneously disrespect them while entrusting them with critical roles in the system. This contradiction is incoherent and eventually becomes too implausible to take seriously.

Forgettable action sequences:

Here is an action film that possessed the ideal premise and character elements to stand out, yet it ultimately delivers only two major action sequences, both shot at night and lacking any emotional or dramatic resonance. I found myself consistently frustrated by the glaring absence of dynamic action, along with the unimaginative, repetitive, and uninspiring execution that squandered the potential for something truly exceptional and breathtaking in every frame. My disappointment is not solely rooted in the lack of action itself. If action were absent but the storytelling, character development, drama, and performances were compelling, I might not have minded as much. However, in this case, action is sacrificed for elements in the screenplay that are tedious, exasperating, and needlessly aggravating.

When it comes to the action scenes, they offer nothing new—rehashing scenarios you’ve seen countless times before, with predictable outcomes. Coupled with the absence of genuine buildup, threats to the characters, and tension, this formula becomes a recipe for disaster.

Maridueña as Jaime Reyes:

When the lead character of a film ends up being its weakest aspect, it’s a clear sign of trouble. Xolo Maridueña seems to disappear amidst a sea of supporting characters, often leaving me struggling to locate him on screen. His presence is uninspiring and lacks the heroism expected of the role. His acting is notably poor, giving the impression that he was merely reciting lines rather than delivering a genuine performance. His facial expressions in pivotal moments and throughout the film appear forced and unjustified, resulting in a protagonist who comes across as a shallow representation of what was needed to truly engage the audience with his character.

Maridueña’s chemistry with the other characters is non-existent, and even his emotional outbursts for his family’s safety come across as insincere and contrived. His performance deteriorates further in scenes where he attempts to confront a major villain, making his lack of impact even more apparent.

Inconsistent emotional dynamics:

I found myself just as puzzled as the characters within the film about how to appropriately feel and respond in various sequences. A prime example is the scene where the scarab attaches itself to Jaime. Given the physical transformation he undergoes and the evident pain he endures, this moment should have been bewildering and profoundly distressing for his family. However, shockingly, this scene is portrayed in an unusually light-hearted manner, with even the actress portraying Jaime’s mother displaying no signs of panic. Instead of immersing me in the narrative, this approach immediately disconnected me and prevented me from taking anything in the film seriously.

Later on, the antagonist instructs his henchmen to open fire on Jaime’s family while he tries to protect them as Blue Beetle. This scene should have been heart-wrenching, given the significance of the character involved, but it plays out with a noticeable absence of urgency and emotional depth from the characters. Consequently, it comes across as artificial and unworthy of genuine emotional investment. Following this scene, the film swiftly returns to its buoyant tone and introduces comedic elements through a character from the past who, as it turns out, was once a communist rebel. The inconsistency in tone and the uneven treatment of emotionally charged moments further detracted from the film’s coherence and impact.

Superhero film fatigue is real:

“Blue Beetle” brings nothing fresh to the table in terms of its plot, characters, action, or thrills. Relying solely on a Latino identity isn’t enough to draw audiences to theatres for a superhero movie. This situation underscores the reality that repeatedly rehashing the same formula has led the superhero genre to a point of oversaturation. While this film might have found success in the 2010s, the current landscape is characterized by a multitude of similar offerings and various permutations thereof. Not presenting something radically innovative constitutes the most significant risk a studio can take with a superhero film, especially considering the audience’s exhaustion from a continuous barrage of lacklustre and poorly executed entries from both Marvel and DC.

Perhaps it’s time to delve into narratives and characters that break the mould, possessing the necessary gravitas, vibrancy, and relevance to real life while still providing the escapism and entertainment factor that’s inherent to the genre. Exploring stories akin to the standalone comic series penned by Frank Miller, Alan Moore, Jeph Loeb, and others could serve as inspiration. The current pedestrian and assembly line approach to superhero films is no longer effective. The genre is due for a reimagination and rediscovery, seeking to revitalize its essence and offer a fresh perspective.

Rating: 2/5 (2 out of 5 Stars)

