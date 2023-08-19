'The Hunt for Veerappan' unveils brutal saga of his end

Release Date: 04/08/2023

04/08/2023 Cast: Veerappan, Mutthulaxmi, K Vijayakumar, B.B. Ashok Kumar, N. K. Senthamarai Kannan (real footage)

Veerappan, Mutthulaxmi, K Vijayakumar, B.B. Ashok Kumar, N. K. Senthamarai Kannan (real footage) Director: Selvamani Selvaraj

Unveiling the uncompromising and brutal saga of Veerappan’s end

“The Hunt for Veerappan” provides insight into the life and times of the greatest brigand who ever lived and roamed the forests of India. The series presents both sides of the conflict by showcasing the perspectives of Veerappan’s gang members and the top law enforcement officials involved. This is achieved through interviews as well as by delving into the viewpoint of Mutthulaxmi, the woman who captivated Veerappan and was married to him until his demise.

The story commences with Veerappan’s meteoric rise, as he kills over 1000 elephants and fells the entire cache of Sandalwood trees in the MM hills’ forest, putting him in the crosshairs of the state machinery. The series then reveals his lack of fear in confronting the police, illustrating at least two major incidents in which he brutally killed numerous policemen. The narrative subsequently shifts to the various attempts made by the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Police, using different strategies, to hunt down Veerappan.

A pivotal moment arises when he executes his most audacious and unthinkable act of terror: the kidnapping of the celebrated Karnataka actor, Dr. Rajkumar. Following his release after a prolonged period of drama and unbearable tension, the pursuit of Veerappan takes a different and sinister turn.

“The Hunt for Veerappan” is as cinematic as a documentary can get. Ever since I watched it for the first time, I have revisited the series at least 4-5 more times. Each time I start with the first episode, I find myself compelled to watch all the remaining episodes and complete the series. There is something hypnotic about the story, which underscores not only the captivating nature of true crime narratives that have seized our imagination but also shaped our understanding of crime and its implications.

Selvamani Selvaraj’s storytelling is equally impressive. It’s hard to imagine the amount of information he must have sifted through to distil the focal points around which he chose to structure the narrative. Veerappan’s criminal empire and his story spanned over 30 years, during which there must have been hundreds of pivotal moments. However, after watching the series, I was convinced that the events Selvamani Selvaraj decided to focus on were undoubtedly the most crucial and impactful.

The series opens with Mutthulaxmi recounting how Veerappan proposed to her and explaining her reasons for marrying a man she knew was a brigand. In that very same episode, we witness Veerappan commit something inhumane against one of the few truly positive characters in the story. This element of the narrative, along with the character development, is skillfully built up with intense drama, culminating in a disarming conclusion. This particular segment alone significantly enhances the storytelling’s effectiveness and the impact of the overall tale.

As if that weren’t sufficient, through a clever juxtaposition of the exact same words spoken by law enforcement and Mutthulaxmi, the director draws a parallel between the thought processes of the two conflicting parties. This technique serves to highlight the increasingly blurred lines between what was anticipated from a group of criminals and what was being executed by the law enforcement, which was progressively raising doubts about their methods and drawing comparisons to the individuals they were tasked with disarming and apprehending.

While the series predominantly focuses on the pursuit of Veerappan, it frequently delves into aspects of his life that were previously unknown, atleast to me. The inclusion of genuine footage, newspaper clippings, and interviews with individuals involved in the manhunt, each with startling revelations, left me shocked, perplexed and bewildered. One particularly perplexing event was the comprehensive arrest of the entire Veerappan gang in a single swift operation by the Special Task Force. How this incident occurred and the shockingly minor clue that led the STF to launching and successfully completing the operation was an eye-opener into how meticulous the

The interviews of Mutthulaxmi highlighting her capture and mistreatment by the STF, revealing how little Veerappan did to secure her release from police custody was shocking. This revelation is even more shocking considering the earlier revelation in the series, where we witness the police refraining from committing any harm to Mutthulaxmi due to their awareness that Veerappan would react violently if even the notion of harming his wife was entertained by law enforcement.

The series concludes with a powerful impact. The final operation, its intricate details, and the tense, dramatic presentation are executed in an intelligible yet captivating manner. Throughout this culmination, many of the characters engaged in the operation find themselves torn between their loyalty and affection towards Veerappan, and their determination to act in the best interest of themselves and those around them.

Notably, the array of individuals involved in this operation extends beyond the economically disadvantaged and the most marginalized, who had historically shown sympathy and support for Veerappan’s actions and cause. The roster includes prominent figures from the political realm, each driven by diverse political inclinations and motives. The documentary delves into the intimate facets of the operation, unveiling the crafty plotting that contributed to its ultimate success. This revelation is both a dramatic and thrilling element, showcasing the sheer complexity and excitement of the endeavour.

Despite the story’s known conclusion, “The Hunt for Veerappan” maintains a surprising level of tension, drama, captivation, and allure. The series introduces a wealth of new information while remaining faithful to its audience by refraining from taking sides and presenting events as they truly occurred. Regrettably, every character ultimately takes on the role of a villain in this narrative, highlighting the harsh reality of true crime and its barbaric nature. Neither facet of this truth is attractive.

Selvamani Selvaraj skillfully portrays the brutality unleashed by the Special Task Force (STF) upon the impoverished and marginalized villagers, many of whom likely had no involvement with Veerappan’s cause but might have assisted him due to desperation for food or fear. Additionally, Selvaraj illustrates the extent of Veerappan’s own brutality and irrational fury when he gruesomely murders and beheads the sole individual determined to capture him alive. The series is replete with numerous such incidents and revelations that are bound to mesmerize its audience.

“The Hunt for Veerappan” stands as a valuable addition to the extensive catalogue of remarkable short documentary series on Netflix, focused on Indian criminals and their eventual destinies. For those intrigued by such narratives, this series promises to deliver one of the most intense, exhilarating, and gratifying viewing experiences of the year. However, be ready to engage with a substantial number of subtitles, as a significant portion of the key characters converse in languages other than English. Alternatively, you might opt for the Hindi dubbed version if you wish to avoid reading subtitles.

Rating: 4/5 (4 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

