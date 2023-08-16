Por Thozhil: A fascinating serial killer investigative drama

Release Date: 09/06/2023

09/06/2023 Cast: R. Sarath Kumar, Ashok Selvan, Sunil Sukhada, Sarath Babu

R. Sarath Kumar, Ashok Selvan, Sunil Sukhada, Sarath Babu Director: Vignesh Raja, T. Senthil Paramasivam

“Inescapable Intrigue and Complex Characters! Por Thozhil is a fascinating serial killer investigative drama”

S.P. Loganathan (R. Sarath Kumar) is a tough-as-nails cop who has risen through the ranks with immense hard work, dedication, and grit. He never had any mentorship and has learned the tricks of the trade on his own. He possesses a highly trained investigative eye and has been instrumental in solving difficult cases. He is ordered by his superiors to mentor a rookie, D.S.P. Prakash (Ashok Selvan), who has recently joined duty after clearing his selection and completing his training. Loganathan dislikes this idea but is persuaded into accepting the rookie as he travels to Trichy to investigate the brutal murder of a girl. As Loganathan begins his investigation, more murders follow, and it’s only a matter of time before he realizes that he’s dealing with a serial killer on the loose. What happens next is what “Por Thozhil” is all about.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Wonderfully crafted Police procedural:

I have a soft spot for South Indian investigative police procedurals. The reason for that is that the South Indian film industry creates cop dramas like no other industry in India. Not only are they able to bring something new and special to the table every time, but they also weave these unique elements into engrossing and realistic stories that not only entertain us but also leave an indelible mark on our psyche. Some of the best examples of these are “Ratsasan” (Tamil), ” Anjaam Pathiraa” (Malayalam), “Kavaludaari” (Kannada), and “HIT: The First Case” (Telugu). “Por Thozhil” is one such film that strongly aligns with all the best aspects of the aforementioned films. It appears to be a run-of-the-mills murder mystery but quickly takes its storytelling to a whole new level by presenting something unique in terms of the antagonist. Saying more about it would spoil the fun of experiencing this twist for the first time, so I’ll refrain from writing anything more about it.

Unshakeable focus on the central plot:

The film’s emphasis is solely on the central plot. There are no side quests, no annoying romances, and a very limited number of characters in the story. The two protagonists receive some build-up in terms of their backgrounds, which is also revealed throughout the investigation. The fact that we know so little about them didn’t bother me at all because my attention and interest were completely focused on the engrossing investigation.

Ensuring active participation of the audiences in the storytelling:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One aspect that I absolutely loved about the film was how the investigation involves the audience and makes them a part of the process. Very little happens off-screen. The investigating officers and the audience possess nearly the same amount of information about the murders and the clues. This is a great quality to have in a murder mystery, as it swiftly engages the audience as active participants in the story. This enhances their experience and deepens their involvement.

Fantastic performances from the ensemble cast:

R. Sarath Kumar, portraying SP Loganathan, delivers a fantastic performance. He maintains the same expression throughout, and for once, I cannot praise him enough for this because it was precisely what the role demanded. He keeps a poker face that’s as challenging to decipher for the characters in the film as it is for the audience. His character takes a considerable amount of time to warm up to Prakash’s character, and when he finally does, it’s due to Prakash’s efficiency and dedication at work. Loganathan’s troubled childhood and history of abuse play a significant role in shaping his actions, and the scars of his past occasionally surface through his expressions of frustration and anger. These moments become some of the highlights of his performance, as they provide us with a glimpse into an otherwise perpetually guarded persona of Loganathan. For all this and more, I absolutely loved R. Sarath Kumar’s essay in the film.

Ashok Selvan as Prakash serves as the perfect contrast to R. Sarath Kumar’s portrayal of Loganathan. He stands as the complete opposite of Loganathan, yet he’s equally valuable to the case, complementing Loganathan’s skills. Prakash is inexperienced and struggles with confronting mutilated corpses. He harbours a fear of darkness and the unknown within it. His knowledge is largely derived from the books he’s read, giving this aspect of his police education more importance than getting hands-on experience in the field.

As he collaborates with Loganathan, he comes to realize that Loganathan’s approach is rooted entirely in fieldwork, experience, and a sharp investigative instinct. Through their partnership, Prakash’s investigative approach gains an additional dimension from all that he learns from Loganathan in the field. This proves beneficial on more than one occasion for Loganathan who also gains some advantage from Prakash’s theoretical and scientific knowledge. Selvan adeptly captures and portrays the evolving dynamics between the two men as they delve deeper into the case. He skilfully depicts Prakash’s growth and progression as an astute observer and investigator. Prakash learns from both Loganathan and his own experiences, showcasing his development.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sunil Sukhada makes a brief appearance as the primary antagonist in the film, and in these few fleeting minutes, he is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine. His appearance and demeanour not only made me concerned for the safety of our protagonists but also left me feeling deeply unsettled. Standing before the protagonists, he presents a formidable presence, seemingly capable of overpowering both officers effortlessly. The most chilling aspect of his performance is the intense hatred he holds for his victims. We are given insight into this hatred and the reasons behind it. This effectively establishes that he is willing to go to any lengths to execute the murders. When combined with one of the most menacing performances I’ve witnessed from an antagonist in recent times, we are presented with a villain who is well-matched to challenge two such exceptional police officers.

Sarath Babu’s character in the film left me torn between whether to despise him or feel pity for him considering all that had transpired to shape his conflicted and distorted persona. The director duo employs a clever approach by allowing the two opposite emotions generated by his character to find expression through the words of the two protagonists. This exchange occurs as they confront each other on how to perceive the man and determine the most appropriate way to address his actions. This particular scene, occurring just before the final act of the film, effectively highlights the inner struggle that many law-enforcement officers encounter when faced with a decision about an individual whose actions cannot be fully justified or entirely vilified.

The direction by Vignesh Raja and T. Senthil Paramasivam is on point:

“Por Thozhil” is a wonderfully directed film, with every aspect of it meticulously thought out and executed in a way that amplifies the impact of the underlying drama presented to its audience. The performances are skilfully drawn out, and the film’s screenplay is structured in a manner that both maintains a relentless pace and prevents viewers from drifting away by withholding a clear direction for their curiosity. All of this is achieved thoughtfully by the director, within the framework of a highly engaging movie.

The only instance where I questioned the film’s direction was in the final act, specifically when the two protagonists visit the primary antagonist. In this scene, it’s revealed that the antagonist had left incriminating evidence scattered throughout his house, despite seemingly keeping this aspect of his life hidden from his wife. This particular element felt out of place within an otherwise tightly-knit, realistic, and intelligent film.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Final words:

“Por Thozhil” is a masterfully crafted film that excels in its portrayal of complex characters, intricate storytelling, and gripping suspense. The synergy between R. Sarath Kumar and Ashok Selvan’s performances brings an authentic depth to their roles, showcasing the evolution of their characters amidst a riveting investigation. Sunil Sukhada’s portrayal of the antagonist instils a sense of dread, making him a worthy adversary for the determined police officers.

The film’s direction impressively navigates the thin line between empathy and condemnation for its characters, creating a thought-provoking dilemma for the audience. While most of the film maintains a meticulously realistic and engrossing tone, the final act slightly falters with a plot development that deviates from the overall cohesiveness. Nonetheless, “Por Thozhil” stands as a remarkable addition to the repertoire of South Indian investigative police procedurals, captivating audiences with its intelligent storytelling and compelling performances.

Rating: 3.5/5 (3.5 out of 5 Stars)

Also Read | “Gadar 2”: So bad that it is unbelievably entertaining, inspiring

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









