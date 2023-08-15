'Raging Bull' punches beyond the ring

Release Date: 13/11/1980

13/11/1980 Cast: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci

Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci Director: Martin Scorsese

Punches Beyond the Ring: Revisiting the Intimate Depths of “Raging Bull’

It was surprising to notice that, unlike traditional boxing films, “Raging Bull” didn’t have a single sequence where the fighting strategies of the boxer were discussed and planned. Nor was there a grasshopper speech from the coach or anyone else, for that matter, to inspire the fighter. Even the training regime of the man, which was an inseparable part of any boxing film until then, was ignored to a great extent. On the contrary, boxing appeared primarily as a backdrop to the extremely volatile and emotionally charged personal memoirs of a man whose nature was as much an enabler in achieving unprecedented success as it was instrumental in his ultimate downfall. “Raging Bull” is an extremely personal tale of Jake LaMotta that bears testimony to his life and times, of which boxing was an integral portion part. This film is not about the making of a champion or his eventual downfall but rather a chronicle of the “how” and “why” of Jake LaMotta’s life.

American actor Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta in ‘Raging Bull’, directed by Martin Scorsese, 1980. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

LaMotta, played by Robert De Niro, is a middleweight fighter who is trying to make his way through the ranks and have a shot at the title of the middleweight champion of the world. He is constantly heckled (due to his impulsive nature) by his wife.His brother Joey (Joe Pesci), who is also his manager, keeps telling him that he needs to settle matters on the home front, as without peace and a stable life, it will be difficult for him to pursue his dreams. Jake meets the vivacious Vicky (Cathy Moriarty) and falls in love with her. His marriage comes to an abrupt end, but his career registers an upward surge. Vicky serves as the inspiration he needed, and his life changes for the better. The title shot seems within reach.It is at this juncture that Jake decides to complicate his life once again and decides to marry Vicky.

Post his marriage, the same old story begins repeating itself as Jake’s insufferable temperament and his uncalled-for insecurities with Vicky not only impacts their relationship but also starts overbearing on Jake’s performance in the boxing ring. When Vicky calls a boxer good looking, Jake wrecks his face just to prove a point. Once he is done, he looks squarely at his wife, and we see through her expressions that she gets the point. After much hassle and heartache, LaMotta finally gets a shot at the title and wins in great style. However, this doesn’t affect his insecurities one bit, as this time he goes to the extent of doubting his brother Joey to having anaffair with his wife and goes so far as to beat him up in his own home. Time passes by, and he ages into a beefy old man who still has the desire to flirt with teenagers, a habit which gets him into trouble quickly. The film ends with LaMotta preparing himself backstage before what seems to be a stand-up act and then throwing some punches as if he was warming up for a bout.

American actor Robert De Niro as boxer Jake LaMotta in a scene from ‘Raging Bull’, directed by Martin Scorsese, 1980. (Photo by United Artists/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

“Raging Bull” proved to be a career-saving film for director Martin Scorsese, who nearly died of a drug overdose. When he recovered, he agreed to do the film just to keep his promise to De Niro, who was repeatedly requesting him to adapt the book on LaMotta into the film. De Niro had read LaMotta’s biography and was mightily impressed by the character. However, Scorsese wasn’t a boxing fan and thus didn’t believe in the film to start with, but he gradually found his footing, and the film went on to become a benchmark in his career. The film also went through multiple screenplay re-writes, with Mardik Martin writing the first draft. This was later revised by Paul Schrader. Scorsese and De Niro also worked on the script for several weeks before filming began.

However, the finished product leaves nothing to complain about as every aspect of the story and the presentation feels organic and in synergy with the heart and spirit of the character and his story. The film never feels stretched or underdone. The amount of time devoted to character development is just right.The film shifts back and forth between LaMotta’s personal life and his expression of his mental state in the boxing ring. A connection between the two can actually be seen, which helps shape the film. The film also captivates the viewer with some memorable scenes that have now become part of film lore.

The scene where Jake is trying to repair his TV with Joey when Vicky walks in and kisses Joey on the mouth is one such example. This is the beginning of a major conflict, culminating in Jake confronting Joey at his house and knocking him down. This also marks the end of their association. Another impactful scene is the one towards the end, where Jake is jailed and, while in solitary confinement, punches the wall to express his frustration. There are many more such scenes that the director dared to include, and they worked out perfectly. Scorsese collaborated with the editor, Thelma Schoonmaker, to achieve the lock the final cut of the film. They decided to abandon Schrader’s idea of LaMotta’s nightclub act alternating with flashbacks of his youth.Instead, they followed the concept of a single flashback, where only scenes of LaMotta practicing his stand-up were left to bookend the film. The film won one of its Oscars for editing.

This was the character that truly solidified De Niro’s place in Hollywood. He is spellbinding as the disgruntled boxer with his out-of-this-world sexual jealousies, obnoxious eating habits, and explosive temperament. His performance won him an Oscar. Joe Pesci was brilliant as Joey, and this marked the beginning of a long association between him, De Niro, and Scorsese as they would go on to appear together in unforgettable films like “Goodfellas,” “Once Upon a Time in America (not directed by Scorsese),” and “Casino.” Cathy Moriarty not only looks beautiful but also delivers a strong performance. She doesn’t remain restricted or in the shadow of other powerhouse performances but stands out whenever the situation demands it.

“Raging Bull” is a game-changer. It’s a film that was ahead of its time but was neither aware nor cautious of that fact. Scorsese plays his cards in the manner he deems right and, in doing so, delivers a sweeping epic that makes us fall in love with its simplicity and power. This film will undoubtedly appear in every list of must-watch films. It stands as one of the great films of our time.

Rating: 5/5 (5 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

