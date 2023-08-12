Release Date: – 12/08/2023

12/08/2023 Cast:- Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Yami Gautam Dhar, Akshay Kumar

Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Yami Gautam Dhar, Akshay Kumar Written by: – Rajveer Ahuja (dialogue), Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Amit Rai, Kabir Sadanand, Sameer Gautam Singh

Rajveer Ahuja (dialogue), Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Amit Rai, Kabir Sadanand, Sameer Gautam Singh Director: – Amit Rai

“A Complex Tapestry of Religion, Education, and Modern Realities that could have been done better”

“OMG 2” is a sequel to “OMG,” which was released in 2012. The film has nothing to do with its prequel in terms of story and characters. The only repeating character here is that of Akshay Kumar, who plays a messenger of Shiva. Despite this, it’s clear from his actions in the film and comparing them to his role in the prequel that he is actually portraying Lord Shiva. Changing his character to a messenger of Shiva was one of the 27 alterations that the censor board mandated before the film could be released with an adult rating, marking Akshay Kumar’s first film in decades to receive such a rating.

As if that wasn’t enough, the film has sparked vociferous protests from various sections of society, the media, and even the film fraternity. Ever since Akshay Kumar announced during a film festival that his next project would be centered around sex education, a portion of the population has been apprehensive, concerned that it might become another endeavour by Bollywood to intertwine Hindu religion with LGBTQ+ rights or portray something that could be poorly thought out. This could potentially result in significant confusion and misinterpretation of the religion, especially among the younger generation who already grapple with misconceptions that were propagated by the British colonial era and perpetuated by Macaulay’s entrenched education system; A system that is now in dire need of comprehensive reform.

The story:

I approached “OMG 2” cautiously, but within minutes of its beginning, the film captivated my attention. I could discern the underlying shortcomings of the film from the very beginning, yet my deep respect for my religion remained untouched. Kanti Sharan Mudgal’s (Pankaj Tripathi) life comes crashing down when his son is expelled from an elite school on charges of misconduct unbecoming of a student in such a prestigious institution. Mudgal had toiled hard and called upon favours to have his son admitted to the school. Mudgal’s ordeal doesn’t conclude there. His son not only faces societal stigma but also becomes the target of other guardians, pushing him to the brink of suicide. Mudgal finds himself helpless and almost fleeing from the situation, until Akshay Kumar’s character enters his life. Gradually, Mudgal begins to perceive the course of action he should have taken long ago. What unfolds next forms the essence of the narrative.

Relevant issues that are addressed with care and subtility:

The ordeal that Mudgal’s son is shown undergoing is very real and could have happened to any one of us. The solutions that Mudgal suggests through the course of the film and the fictional case that his character is shown debating amid widespread criticism and backlash are on point as well. I liked the fact that the writers show Mudgal’s character to be almost always on the back foot. He comes up with just enough reasons to keep his case afloat, and that too only because of the divine intervention that is always somewhere near him. This not only shows the drastic condition that the protagonist finds himself in but also helps keep the momentum and tension in the narrative.

How the boy is stigmatized by society and is initially rebuked by his father and his family also feels real and like it might have happened to any one of us at any given time. This helps to add some much-needed realism and drama to the proceedings, which goes a long way to ensure that the story keeps us interested and engrossed throughout.

Pankaj Tripathi’s stellar performance as the protagonist:

I expected nothing less than the stellar performance that Tripathi brings to the table. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the entire film lives and breathes through the character of Kanti Sharan Mudgal. It is through this character that we experience the misery, turmoil, anxiety, fear, frustration, and an unnecessary feeling of guilt that character is tasked to convey to the audience.

The character of Mudgal not only undergoes a transformation throughout the course of the film but also learns deeply philosophical and scientific teachings that are encompassed in the great Hindu religion. This not only makes him a better man but also helps him prove a point that could go on to define the society he was living in. Tripathi beautifully brings out the nuances of the character and is successful in showcasing each of the traits mentioned here with utmost honesty and sincerity. This transforms his character into something that moves beyond the boundaries of the narrative and appeals to us at a deeper level.

Emphasis on scientific dealing of the issues rather than concentrating on any agenda:

I was happy to note that the film, in no way, tried to push agendas like sexual liberation, LGBTQ+ issues, or any other such modern concerns. On the contrary, it emphasizes treating sexual education and sexual health from a purely scientific perspective, which I believe could be an important and viable addition to the modern educational curriculum wherever it is absent. I appreciated the fact that the film didn’t shy away from showing how kids these days turn to the internet for answers when their parents and teachers fail to address their questions. The film graphically depicts how destructive and detrimental this can be for the health and wellbeing of the children. There have been a few other films made on similar subject matters, but the story of “OMG 2” deals with an age group that is at the highest risk of self-harm.They are also at a risk of incomplete, and dangerous learning if their education is not regulated by their parents and teachers, and if they aren’t taught things that are relevant to a fast-changing world.

Religious character and motifs are treated with respect and dignity:

Akshay Kumar was initially supposed to play the role of Lord Shiva in the film. However, his character was changed to that of a messenger of Shiva, which I felt was unnecessary. In Sanatan Hindu Dharma, there is no concept of a messenger. According to our beliefs, our Gods lived among us and showed us the way of life. Having said that, the film is very respectful towards religious motifs and expresses pride in the religion. Akshay Kumar’s character is seamlessly integrated into the modern story and, through teachings from the holy scriptures, effortlessly demonstrates how relevant the teachings and scriptures of the great Hindu religion still are.

Exaggeration of the conflict:

Having said all that, the film has some major flaws.While the conflict and predicament that the characters of Kanti Sharan Mudgal and his son endure feel genuine and reflective of real life, I couldn’t help but feel that it was exaggerated to a great extent to evoke emotions and drama from the audiences. The entire conflict seemed to be blown out of proportion. Everything about it appeared overly dramatic considering the time and social context of India. While this might have been a significant issue a few decades ago, in today’s era with the prevalence of mobile phones, modernity, and a considerable scientific mindset in most of India’s tier 2 and tier 3 cities, a situation as extreme and uncontrollable as the one depicted here feels unimaginable. Though the execution is well-done, the intensity at which the story unfolds and the challenges the characters face feel too unrealistic. This realization becomes more apparent when reflecting on the film later.

The court case feels farcical and lacks even a hint of seriousness:

One of the major issues I had with this film was related to the court case, which serves more as comic relief than a serious critique of the prevalent social and societal issues in the country. There is so much emphasis on making the proceedings light, funny, and lively that the gravity of the matter gets lost somewhere. Just moments before the case begins, we witness Mudgal’s son attempting suicide. Shortly after, we find ourselves in a court case where Mudgal himself is portrayed with typical Pankaj Tripathi – like comedic elements. I can’t place blame on Tripathi for this aspect of the film. It’s something that should have been addressed by the director. This significant flaw in the writing persists throughout, and even during serious cross-examinations, the director can’t resist introducing wisecracks and unnecessary comic elements. This considerably impacts the overall effectiveness of the story.

Weak writing of the supporting cast:

The supporting cast of the film includes excellent actors like Yami Gautam Dhar and Pawan Malhotra. Both of these actors, if utilized sensibly and to the advantage of the narrative, could have served as perfect foils for Pankaj Tripathi. Unfortunately, the writing for these characters is so weak and their direction is so lacking that they end up being shallow and uninspiring caricatures of their true potential. They are present merely to deliver lines and exhibit animated expressions, but when it comes to making a significant impact with their respective roles or even posing a substantial challenge to the protagonist, they come across as underdeveloped and poorly written.

Final Words:

“OMG 2” presents a complex blend of themes and narrative elements, resulting in a film that engages its audience. The controversy surrounding the numerous changes to the film, coupled with societal protests, reflects the sensitivities surrounding the intersection of religion and modern social issues. Notably, the film’s emphasis on scientific education and portrayal of real-life challenges is commendable, even if at times dramatically exaggerated. Pankaj Tripathi’s performance as Kanti Sharan Mudgal adds depth and sincerity to the film, though weak writing of the supporting cast hampers their impact. Overall, “OMG 2” navigates a complex narrative landscape with its highs and lows, prompting audiences to ponder not only its content but also the broader dialogues it initiates.

Rating: 3/5 (3 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

