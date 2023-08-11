'North By Northwest': Revisiting Hitchcock’s timeless thriller

Release Date: 01/07/1959

Cast: Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Many years before the first James Bond film made its way into theatres, Alfred Hitchcock directed a film called “North by Northwest,” which in many ways started the genre of films that would in the future be known as the “James Bond” type of films. “North by Northwest” is an example of how to make your audience lose their breath by merely sitting in their seats and watching a film. The film’s protagonist is an individual from the advertising industry known as Roger Thornhill. As Roger sways through his day with his usual swagger, he ends up in a hotel and gets mistaken for somebody named George Kaplan, who has been working as an agent for the government against an extremely powerful enemy.

These people take the matter very seriously and kidnap Roger to interrogate him. They force him to consume a whole bottle of bourbon and then try to kill him by faking an accident. Roger survives and returns to find himself a convict in a case of drunk driving. Feeling embarrassed, insulted, and tortured, he tries to clear his name by exposing the real culprits but is unable to prove anything as all evidence of his kidnapping is gone. As he digs deeper into the matter, he finds himself accused of murder and gets entangled in a situation where he needs to save a damsel in distress. The film revolves around how he achieves all of this and does not die in the process.

Let’s start with the script. “North by Northwest” is easily one of the best screenplays of a chase thriller ever written for the screen. The film builds up from the very first scene and remains relentless throughout its runtime. There are generous doses of comedy and romance thrown in to make the narrative as juicy as possible. What works well for the story is that it constantly keeps you on the edge of your seat. This is one of the most potent qualities a thriller can have, and “North by Northwest” exemplifies it.

The characters are very realistic, breathing life into the narrative with their superb performances. Leading from the front is Cary Grant, who delivers a performance that many consider his finest for a Hitchcock film. He looks dashing as Roger Thornhill. He excels both in terms of his performance and charm. He skilfully brings out the haplessness of his character, which proves to be an added advantage. Even though he is on the run from the law and pursued by spies, Roger never loses his demeanour, especially when he is romancing Eva Marie Saint’s Eve Kendall. Saint’s character is both intriguing and charming. Her true intentions remain unclear until the very end, adding complexity to her character and its impact on Roger’s life. James Mason portrays the suave and utterly in control Philip Vandamm, who would stop at nothing to eliminate Roger. Due to his cool persona and devilish charm, the audience might even find themselves sympathising with his character at certain junctures.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The film also boasts some of the most electrifying action and chase sequences for that era. Considering the limitations of its time, the film’s action and chases are nothing less than stupendous. The same can be said for George Tomasini’s editing, which effectively creates dramatic impact at crucial moments. Bernard Herrmann’s score is another highly potent element that conveys emotions, appearing at the right moments and fading away without overwhelming the scene. Robert Burks’ cinematography is exemplary, smoothly transitioning between close-ups, long shots, and even super long shots. The scene where Roger escapes from the UN building is a fine example of his skill behind the camera.

“North by Northwest” is a film that can be enjoyed by anyone who appreciates art, as it is truly a piece of art. Hitchcock’s best-known film is often considered to be “Psycho,” which he made right after this one. However, I believe that “North by Northwest” is a far superior film for several factors, with entertainment being the primary. It also boasts a broader canvas than “Psycho” and a more satisfying and happy ending that keeps everyone pleased. If you haven’t seen this film, you haven’t witnessed the inception of the Chase-Thriller genre. Skipping this film is simply not an option if you love films.

Rating 5/5 (5 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

Also Read | Himalayan Film Festival to boost local filmmaking through short film competition

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









