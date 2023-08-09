Guwahati: Following its successful inaugural edition in 2021, The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) is set to return for its second instalment from September 29 to October 3, 2023. The festival, scheduled to be held amid the picturesque mountains of Leh, serves as a platform to celebrate outstanding Indian films while also promoting the distinctive narratives of Himalayan filmmakers.

The event will showcase a diverse selection of cinema, ranging from mainstream blockbusters to independent productions, short films, feature-length movies, and documentaries. Additionally, audiences can engage in question-and-answer sessions and a screenwriters lab for local filmmakers.

According to the organisers, the central focus of THFF lies in promoting the growth of independent perspectives, facilitating networking opportunities for local talent, and offering masterclasses by renowned filmmakers.

An exciting highlight of the festival is the short film competition.

The festival invites filmmakers from Himalayan states and Union Territories to produce films lasting 3 to 5 minutes, adhering to the thematic guideline ‘The Mountains are Calling.’

Entrants are encouraged to delve into the connection between individuals and the mountains.

Explaining the theme for the short film competition, THFF’s organisers state, “What does it mean to belong to the mountains? To experience a deep and historic connection with nature? You are encouraged to explore the depths of the mountain valleys through the stories, emotions, and experiences the Himalayas evoke. Let the unique landscape, cultures and traditions, fragile ecosystem, and the human stories that come with it, inspire you.”

Submissions are currently being accepted, with the deadline set for August 21, 2023. A distinguished panel of filmmakers will evaluate the entries, and a selection of top films will be showcased at the Himalayan Film Festival 2023 in Leh.

Noteworthy films will be awarded cash prizes, and the festival will culminate in the announcement of the top three winners.

For comprehensive details and the online submission process, please visit: https://ladakh.nic.in/the-himalayan-film-festival-2023-short-film-competition/

