Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans on Saturday registered a new Guinness World Record ahead of the TV premiere of his blockbuster movie “Pathaan”.
Three hundred fans of the Bollywood star gathered outside his sea-facing bungalow Mannat in suburban Bandra here, and stood with their arms outstretched to establish the world record for “Most people performing the Shah Rukh Khan Pose simultaneously”.
Much to the fans’ delight, Shah Rukh also joined them in the celebration as he appeared on the platform constructed in the compound of his residence.
According to videos circulating on social media, the 57-year-old actor waved at the admirers and then greeted them with his signature open-arm pose. He also performed the hook step of “Jhoome jo Pathaan”, the hit song from “Pathaan”.
The record was created to celebrate the television premiere of “Pathaan”, which marked a comeback for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years.
The globetrotting spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), will be screened at 8 pm on June 18 on Star Gold.
“It symbolises the unity of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and their collective passion. As holders of this Guinness World Record, not just us at Star Gold, but every Shah Rukh Khan fan worldwide can take immense pride in this accomplishment. We are honoured to have offered a stage between Shah Rukh Khan and his admirers to come together,” a Star Gold spokesperson said in a statement.
Also starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, “Pathaan” was released in theatres in January and earned Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.
The movie follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.
It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, and “War”, featuring Hrithik Roshan.
