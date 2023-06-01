Blackpink member Jisoo tests COVID-19 positive, to miss [BORN PINK] World Tour shows in Japan

New Delhi: South Korean singer Jisoo, one of the members of the popular K-pop band Blackpink, has tested positive for COVID-19 following which she will skip the group’s stage shows in Japan, said their management agency on Thursday.
In a statement shared on fan community forum Weverse, YG Entertainment said Jisoo tested positive for the virus, two days after showing mild cold symptoms.
“We would like to inform you that BLACKPINK member JISOO was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on June 1st.
“JISOO took a self-test on May 30 after showing mild cold symptoms. At first, she initially tested negative but ultimately tested positive on June 1st,” the agency said in the statement.
Following her diagnosis, the 28-year-old vocalist will give the [BORN PINK] World Tour shows, to be held in Osaka, Japan this weekend, a miss. Other three Blackpink members Jennie, Lisa and Rose will take the programme forward.
“JISOO was determined to perform, wanting to keep her promise with BLACKPINK fans who have been waiting for a long time, but decided not to participate in the concert for the artist’s health and the safety of all.
“Therefore, only three members, JENNIE, LISA, and ROS , will participate in the [BORN PINK] World Tour concerts held in Osaka, Japan on June 3rd and 4th. We understand the anticipation and how much fans have been waiting for the performance and will do our best to present the concert as planned. We kindly ask for your strong support,” YG Entertainment further said.
Blackpink, which debuted in 2016, is known for hit songs such as “How You Like That”, “Boombayah”, “Ddu-du Ddu-du”, and “Pink Venom”.
