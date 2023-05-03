'Ponniyin Selvan II' crosses Rs 200 crore at global box office

Chennai: Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan II” has raised over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Tuesday.
The second part of the period epic feature film hit the screens on April 28 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.
Madras Talkies, Ratnam’s production banner, shared the box office numbers on its official Twitter page.
“The Chola legacy grows! #PS2 conquers the world with 200+ crores!” the post read.
Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, “Ponniyin Selvan II” stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others.
Touted as one of the most expensive Tamil movies ever made with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the lavishly mounted film chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.
The first part, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, came out in September 2022.
