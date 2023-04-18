New Delhi: J-Hope, the second member of the popular South Korean music group BTS, on late Monday night bid adieu to several fans across the globe hours before he enlisted for his mandatory military duty.
The 29-year-old took to fan community forum Weverse to share his message for ARMY the fan group of BTS.
“I love you ARMY. Will be back safely!” he captioned his picture in Korean, showing off his military haircut.
The rapper, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, is the second BTS member to enlist for active military duty after the eldest representative Jin.
In late February, BigHit Music — management agency of BTS — had announced that J-Hope had started his military enlistment process.
J-Hope also shared a handwritten note on his official Instagram account.
“I’ll have a good trip!” he wrote in Korean.
In an emotional Weverse LIVE last week, J-Hope confirmed that he will enlist on April 18.
“Love you ARMY. Let’s meet in 2025,” the rapper had said during the session.
Jin, 30, was the first member from the Grammy-nominated boy band to enlist in the South Korean military. He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line boot camp in December.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.
BigHit Music had earlier said other members plan to carry out their duty based on their own individual plans.
The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of its members pursuing solo projects.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
BTS, known for songs “Blood Sweat Tears”, “DNA”, “Idol”, and the Grammy-nominated English tracks “Dynamite”, and “Butter”, had announced hiatus in June 2022. They hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.
Also Read | 10 musicians who stick to one colour scheme
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Bengal: Teachers demanding pay hike clash with police in Siliguri
- BTS member J-Hope has a message for fans before military enlistment
- Bodoland Territorial Council joins hands with Denmark for pig mission
- India an emerging space economy: Jitendra Singh
- Arunachal: CM stresses preserving, propagating Buddhist culture
- 10 musicians who stick to one colour scheme