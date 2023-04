Ayan Mukerji sets 'Brahmastra' part two and three release for 2026, 2027

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday announced that the two follow-ups to his blockbuster movie “Brahmastra” will be released in theatres in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the director confirmed he will work on the sequel movies simultaneously.

“After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three- which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!

“I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And… I have decided that we are going to make the two films… Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today,” Mukerji wrote.

Titled “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva”, the first movie, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was a big-budget fantasy adventure epic that hit the screens in 2022.

The story followed a deejay named Shiva (Kapoor), who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also featured in the movie, produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna.

