Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to make streaming debut on Mar 22

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan” is all set to be available for streaming on Prime Video after a blockbuster run at the global box office for over 50 days.

The streaming service shared on its social media handles that the globetrotting spy thriller, which marked a comeback for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, will make its streaming debut on its platform from Wednesday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“We sense a turbulence in the weather, after all ‘Pathaan’ is coming #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Prime Video tweeted.

Fronted by Shah Rukh, the Siddharth Anand directorial released in theatres on January 25 and has raised over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide at the box office.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), “Pathaan” also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

“Pathaan” follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, and “War”, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | ‘Pathaan’ becomes all-time number one Hindi film in India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









