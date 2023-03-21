Mumbai: Rani Mukerji-starrer “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway” has earned Rs 12.68 crore in worldwide gross box office collection in the first week of its release, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film revolves around Debika (Mukerji), an immigrant mother who is engaged in a long-drawn legal battle with a country over her children’s custody.

Emmay Entertainment, the production house behind “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway”, shared the box office update on its official Twitter page.

“A Shubho Shubho weekend for us at the box office, thanks to your love! #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway in cinemas, book your tickets now,” the banner said in the post, showing Rs 12.68 crore in worldwide gross box office collection of the movie.

Also starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Neena Gupta, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway” released on March 17.

