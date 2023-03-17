Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office, the makers said on Friday.
In a post on Instagram, T-Series and Luv Films said the movie has raised a total Rs 122 crore worldwide since its release on March 8.
T-Series shared a motion poster, which mentioned the latest box office collection numbers of the romantic comedy.
“Humein toh bas bina jhooth bole pyaar paana hai, phir usi pyaar ko multiply karna hai. Baaki toh aap audience ho, bina koi shaq ke aapke dil mein basna hai #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar in cinemas now,” the post read.
“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.
The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.
