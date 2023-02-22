It’s official BTS ARMY! BTS’ Jimin is dropping his first solo album ‘Face’.
In a recent development, BTS’ Jimin has officially announced the release date of his first solo album on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
Jimin will go solo with a new album called ‘FACE,’ which will serve as a release in which he confronts his genuine self unapologetically. His first formal move into the solo world will be the release of his first album on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am IST).
Recently, after posting a puzzling countdown, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the details of Jimin’s upcoming solo album FACE.
The BTS members’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC posted a note on the fan community site Weverse, revealing details about the release as well as the pre-order timetable. This is what it stated:
“Hello,
This is BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album “FACE”
“FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist.
Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.
Pre-order Date: From 11 AM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST)
Release date: From 1 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023 (KST)
Thank you.”
The announcement of the collection, which is set to be released on March 24, was accompanied by a 35-second video that had ambient music and a sequence of water drops spinning out ripples on the surface of the water, which finally formed the album’s title.
The announcement was promptly followed by a flood of reactions from fans all over the world, with many expressing their excitement and anticipation for the release.
How does BTS ARMY react to the announcement?
Park Jimin has become a top trend on Twitter, with everyone expressing their delight.
This is how the BTS ARMY reacted to Jimin’s ‘Face’ reveal.
Apparently, “Face” has various meanings, but this one is unarguable.
The biggest attraction is Jimin’s face.
Please keep in mind that Jimin’s album will be ‘raw and more explicit’
“JIMIN IS A GENIUS,” adds another Twitterati.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
As fans count down the days to Jimin’s highly-anticipated solo album release, there is no doubt that it will be one of the biggest musical events of the year.
Also Read | J-Hope in the Box OTT Release: When & where to watch BTS J Hope’s documentary
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Courier services from Tripura hit sans cargo ops at Agartala airport
- Assam: DVAC officials arrest South Salmara circle officer for bribery
- Assam: Man stabbed to death by wife in Silchar
- Nagaland 2023: Is PM Modi’s last-minute visit a BJP masterstroke?
- Cong-led alliance to form next govt at Centre: Kharge in Nagaland
- BTS’ Jimin’s ‘Face’ album release date out. Check details