It’s official BTS ARMY! BTS’ Jimin is dropping his first solo album ‘Face’.

In a recent development, BTS’ Jimin has officially announced the release date of his first solo album on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Jimin will go solo with a new album called ‘FACE,’ which will serve as a release in which he confronts his genuine self unapologetically. His first formal move into the solo world will be the release of his first album on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am IST).

Recently, after posting a puzzling countdown, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the details of Jimin’s upcoming solo album FACE.

The BTS members’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC posted a note on the fan community site Weverse, revealing details about the release as well as the pre-order timetable. This is what it stated:

“Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album “FACE”

“FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist.

Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.

Pre-order Date: From 11 AM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST)

Release date: From 1 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023 (KST)

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Thank you.”

The announcement of the collection, which is set to be released on March 24, was accompanied by a 35-second video that had ambient music and a sequence of water drops spinning out ripples on the surface of the water, which finally formed the album’s title.

The announcement was promptly followed by a flood of reactions from fans all over the world, with many expressing their excitement and anticipation for the release.

How does BTS ARMY react to the announcement?

Park Jimin has become a top trend on Twitter, with everyone expressing their delight.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This is how the BTS ARMY reacted to Jimin’s ‘Face’ reveal.

Apparently, “Face” has various meanings, but this one is unarguable.

The biggest attraction is Jimin’s face.

jimin's new album being called face bc his face card never declines yup yup it's true



pic.twitter.com/c6Nwe80Qgj — bts (@dilijeon) February 21, 2023

Please keep in mind that Jimin’s album will be ‘raw and more explicit’

just reminding everyone that jimin's album will be raw and more explicit pic.twitter.com/bpnO4vHYZX — hani⁷ ♡ (@itsbtszone) February 21, 2023

“JIMIN IS A GENIUS,” adds another Twitterati.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

so at exactly 0:13, a Dm9 chord was played. this chord contains the notes: F-A-C-E.



JIMIN IS A GENIUS.



PJM1 IS COMING#Jimin_FACE https://t.co/9xyizA5Kg5 pic.twitter.com/8fL1TY6VzY — jan ✮ FACE BY JM (@saintjiminpark) February 21, 2023

As fans count down the days to Jimin’s highly-anticipated solo album release, there is no doubt that it will be one of the biggest musical events of the year.

Also Read | J-Hope in the Box OTT Release: When & where to watch BTS J Hope’s documentary

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









