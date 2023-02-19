New Delhi: The 16th edition of the ‘Celebrating North East’ festival, which is arguably the region’s longest-running festival in Delhi, kicked off on February 17 with great fanfare at New Motibagh Club, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Organised by the North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT), in association with the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Textile, and Ministry of DoNER, the three-day festival has an exciting line-up of music and dance performances, and fashion shows, along with a magnificent display of diverse handloom and handicrafts from the region.

Assam’s popular singer-composer Zublee Baruah and her band was a major draw at the festival on an inaugural day as she belted out one entertaining number after another on Friday night. Zublee started off with ‘Dilli Dilli’, followed by the peppy ‘Bagurumba’ and ‘Mahout Bondhu’. The compositions set the mood for the rest of the evening.

Next, she went on to sing ‘Khamoshiyan’, ‘Laal Meri’, Madhu Danava’, ‘We Are The World’ and finally ended with an eclectic Bihu number. Many in the audience were seeing Zublee performing for the first time and she didn’t disappoint. The Kathak performance on ‘Shiva Tandav’ by mother-daughter duo Marami and Meghranjani Medhi too was appreciated by the guests.

The second day of the festival saw equal enthusiasm with guests thronging the complex to glimpse the region’s rich and colourful textiles, handloom, and handicrafts on display. The folk dances, fashion shows by the region’s top designers, and live music performances by John Oinam and a band from Manipur added glamour to the extravaganza.

CEO, of NEIFT and the Curator of Celebrating North East Vikram Rai Medhi said, “I am delighted to be back in Delhi. The city has always given us love. The energy here is fantastic and we’re receiving great responses. Visitors have shown great interest in our textiles and designs; which is a positive sign. The live music and performances have enhanced the feel of the festival. Overall, I am extremely happy with the outcome. Our efforts are being recognised and acknowledged; for me, this is what success is.”

The festival will conclude on February 19 with a couple of dance recitals, live music

performance by Nizami Bandhu and Group, and fashion shows by some of the region’s best designers, Parineta Borah, Jahnavee Swargiyari, Anamika Deka, Prity Chakraborty, and Gona Niji. A special NEIFT Black Collection will also be launched.

