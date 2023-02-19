Release Date: – 17/02/2023

Cast: – Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly

Director: – Peyton Reed

My expectations from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are so low these days that any film from their stable that doesn’t bore me to death is enough to impress me. Quantumania is one of the lowest-rated MCU films of recent times and yet I somehow knew that it would be better than at least Wakanda Forever which nearly put me in a coma. I walked into this film with no expectations and all I wanted from it was for it to entertain me somehow and not lecture me on gender politics, equality of beings, and critical race theory. Thankfully the film proved to be exactly what I wanted it to be and I had a bearable time with it.

The story: –

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is finally enjoying a peaceful existence with his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) and newfound love, Hope (Evangeline Lilly). However, his blissful existence is short-lived as an experiment goes wrong and dispatches the entire Van Dyne family along with Lang and Cassie into the quantum realm where they have to face a marauding space conqueror known only as Kang. Kang has a long history with Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and now wants to get back at her for what she had done to him during her stay in the Quantum realm. Soon, Scott finds himself facing an enemy that he cannot defeat. He must somehow pull off another heroic feat to not only save his family but also the world as we know it.

Interesting story and immersive screenplay: –

The story may feel generic to many and after you understand what it is all about, the propagation of the rest of the narrative does feel repetitive and predictable. That, however, doesn’t take away anything from the fact that the film remains engrossing till the interval point, and after that, it becomes such a sensory overload of action, visual oddity, and a lot of different things happening simultaneously that you don’t feel the lack of novelty in the storytelling. It is only after the film ends that you finally realize that you watched something that you have seen umpteen times before. For me, that wasn’t too big of an issue as I was engrossed in the proceedings from start to finish.

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror is fantastic: –

I was extremely apprehensive about Jonathan Majors playing Kang who had to give Josh Brolin’s Thanos a run for his money in the future MCU phases. I felt that he could never be as menacing as Thanos and would eventually end up being a sorry excuse for a villain for a story that needed a villain who was just as powerful if not more than all the heroes combined. Majors proved me wrong with his essay here and I am glad that he did. What I loved about his performance was how he was starkly different at different times and in each of these avatars, he was convincing and appealed to the old MCU fan in me. As the story progresses and he becomes more and more dangerous, we see the crazier aspects of his personality and they always come as a surprise. Thankfully Peyton Reed keeps the comedic elements far away from the character of Kang and it works wonders for the character. His dialogues with the rest of the cast members are always serious and give out the vibes that he would deliver on the threats that he was making. For all this and more, the character of Kang and the performance of Jonathan Majors were one of the highlights of the film.

Imaginative rendering of the quantum realm: –

Many will cite the rendering of the quantum realm as an overabundance and overload of Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) but I thoroughly enjoyed the rendition of the quantum realm. It is dripping with imaginative creatures, colorful and sometimes awe-inspiring scenery, and extremely well-realized sound design that in many ways add to the inherent oddity and physicality of the landscape. It must also be noted that the majority of the film unfolds in the quantum realm and it really needed to be easy on the eyes to ensure that the audiences could sit through the final onslaught of sensory overload that was aimed at them. For me at least, the visuals went a long way into making this film a little more enjoyable than what I had expected it to be.

Well-envisioned and better still choreographed action sequences: –

While none of the action sequences felt extraordinary, they are proficiently executed and are uncharacteristically physical for an MCU film. The final hand-to-hand combat between Kang and Scott was easily the most physical of the action sequences and I enjoyed it quite a bit. I wish they used the same physicality in some of the other altercations between characters and it would have instantaneously enhanced the appeal and impact of those action sequences. What is however undeniable is the fact that the action is well-done even though it might feel repetitive. The larger set pieces towards the end and some of them in the beginning also impressed me.

Janet’s character was mysterious and Michelle Pfeiffer’s rendition was enjoyable: –

Janet’s character was the only one that ever spent any time in the quantum realm before and she looks terrified of it from start to finish. Interestingly, she never speaks about the realm or the horrors that she encountered there. As the film progresses, we get a healthy dose of thrills from the reactions of Janet’s character to certain moments and her not opening up about all that she knows about the realm. This aspect of the film is wonderfully used by Payton Reed. Michelle Pfeiffer is still enamoring to look at and her performance here adds a lot to her already electric screen presence. She is able to successfully transfer the dread and horror of the realm that she encompasses within her through her expressions to the audience.

Final words: –

Having said all that, the film still has enormous issues in its storytelling, characters, logic, forced comedy, and even some poorly done CGI. It would be pointless to bring out these issues as this is easily one of the lesser problematic MCU films of recent years. I enjoyed this film just as much as I enjoyed Dr. Strange 2 and only marginally lesser than Spider-Man: No Way Home. That is telling a lot considering the recent offering from MCU that has given us such earth-shattering content such as Thor: Love and Thunder, Wakanda Forever, She-Hulk, Miss Marvel, etc. You can walk into this film with no expectations and that would ensure that you have a good time with it. It is in no way as good as the Marvel films that came before Marvel got woke but is still entertaining enough to amuse you for the duration of its runtime. Thankfully, it is also devoid of the cultural, political, racial, and gender lecturing that has become a staple of MCU films. Don’t forget to seat back for a mid-credit and an end-credit scene.

Rating: 3/5 (3 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

