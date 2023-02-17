BTS Suga announces his first solo world tour; Check details here

BTS‘ Suga is about to embark on an entirely new journey in 2023, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of what’s ahead.

In a recent development, on February 14, 2023, BTS member Suga officially announced his plans for his upcoming solo tour across the globe. The rapper, songwriter, and producer will be the first BTS member to do so.

This comes after the worldwide band launched independent careers in addition to being a group in June 2022.

However, the solo tour will kickstart in April and will go on till June.

Where will BTS Suga be performing?

The first stop of this tour will be in the United States, where he will perform in Belmont Park on April 26 and 27 and will make stops at Newark on April 27, Rosemont on May 3, 5, and 6, Los Angeles on May 10, 11, and 14; and Oakland on May 16 and 17.

Following that, he also has an Asia concert. Suga, who also goes by the name AgusD, will perform in Jakarta for three nights from May 26 to 28, in Bangkok on June 10 and 11, and in Singapore on June 17 and 18, before holding two nights of concerts at Seoul Jamsil Indoor Stadium on June 24 and 25.

How does the BTS Army react to the BTS Suga World Tour?

After Suga’s announcement, BTS’ K-pop ARMY in all their excitement flooded Twitter with their messages and wishes. Here’s how they reacted:

“omg yoongi cut his hair he’s going to the military next”

yoongi: AGUST D TOUR pic.twitter.com/ONgFOfTL1c — Rapline♡Hobiuary (@RAPLINEBTS__) February 14, 2023

Obviously me at the concert soon 🙂#SUGA_AgustD_TOURpic.twitter.com/8epR7CgkMF — Min Sakina (@Sakina801) February 15, 2023



Also Read | BTS star J-Hope to debut ‘J-Hope In the Box’ on Disney+Hotstar

