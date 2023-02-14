SRK reveals first Valentine's Day present he gifted wife Gauri Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday said he gave his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan “a pair of pink plastic earrings” as his first Valentine’s Day gift to her.

In an #AskSRK session on Twitter, the “Pathaan” star fielded “fun” questions on Valentine’s Day and cinema.

When a user asked what was the first Valentine’s Day gift for his wife, Shah Rukh said: “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now .a pair of pink plastic earrings I think “

Shah Rukh and Gauri courted for six years before tying the knot in 1991. They have three children: Aryan, 25, Suhana, 22, and AbRam, 9.

Another fan asked what gift would the star want from his admirers on Valentine’s Day.

Shah Rukh said he had already received his gift in the form of “so much love for #Pathaan”.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, “Pathaan” is a high-octane espionage thriller that has gone on to become the biggest hit Hindi film of the year so far with global gross box office collection inching closer to Rs 1,000 crore.

The actor, who started his career from the Delhi theatre circuit and television, said the first thing he does to research a role is crack the “way the character will walk”.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, another Shah Rukh film — the 1995 romance classic “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ) was re-released by Yash Raj Films, also the production banner behind “Pathaan”.

Asked what should one watch today “DDLJ” or “Pathaan”, the 57-year-old actor said: “On Valentine Day it should be #Pathaan day.. (sic)”

Some fans wanted Shah Rukh to say a few words about his “Pathaan” co-star Deepika Padukone and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, with whom he has worked in films such as “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and “Mohabbatein”.

“Deepika is love and too warm and beautiful,” he said.

For the actor, Bachchan is “The only Legend”.

Harking back to the viral video of Sharon Stone being surprised when she realised she was sitting next to Shah Rukh at last year’s Red Sea Film Festival, a user asked what would he say about the moment that left the Hollywood actor “starstruck”.

“Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman!!!” the actor commented.

When an admirer demanded an answer to their question which if remained unanswered he would have to make the sequel of “Fan”, Shah Rukh at his wittiest replied: “I won’t make ‘Fan 2’ anyway, do what you feel like doing… ha ha.”

The actor also spoke about working with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in their upcoming social comedy “Dunki”.

“Raju Sir is a dream come true to work with. Learnt so much from him and his film making. I am truly fortunate and he is too much fun,” he said.

Asked what he would like to accomplish in future, the star said: “I just hope to entertain you all.”

Besides “Dunki”, Shah Rukh also has Atlee’s action thriller “Jawan” in the pipeline.

