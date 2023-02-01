A new year calls for a new season of your favourite shows. There’s no better way to usher in the New Year than by binge-watching some quality series, with plenty to choose from on Netflix right now.

We know that it’s always hard to say ‘goodbye’ to the titles leaving Netflix, but lucky for you that you won’t be feeling down for too long! With everything from brand-new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favourites, Netflix soon will be dropping an array of series that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

From horror to comedy, you have a long list of options to choose from Netflix’s ever-expanding catalogue of acquired TV shows. But fret not, we have put together a list of upcoming Netflix series that are releasing their new season this year.

Check out our list of 6 Netflix series returning with a new season:

Wednesday Season 2

They are creepy. They’re mysterious and spooky. This latest Netflix hit based on the Addams family had Jenna Ortega fans binge-watching Wednesday in just a matter of days.

The series follows the dead-eyed, mordant daughter of the Addams family, Wednesday, as she investigates a supernaturally-infused murder spree at her new school Nevermore Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a spree that has terrorised the local town; and solve the supernatural mystery that plagued her parents 25 years prior—all the while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

While the hangover of season 1 isn’t over, the hints dropped by Netflix recently point to a season 2 release sometime in 2023! The official page of the show wrote “More torture is coming for you”.

More torture is coming. Lucky you. pic.twitter.com/t11LptFk7e — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) January 6, 2023

You Season 4

Ever since the Netflix series ‘You’ began streaming, we can’t stop thinking about it. American psychological thriller TV series ‘You’ follows the story of a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young stalker who goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

By the attractive stalker, we meant Joe Goldberg, of course. The good news is our favourite stalker is hitting our screens sooner than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Season 4 is split into two parts. The first part of season 4 will premiere on February 9, 2023, while Part 2 starts streaming exactly one month later on March 9, 2023.

Bridgerton Season 3

With fancy house dresses, bejewelled tiaras, ribbon chokers, feather-trimmed heels, and extravagant gloves, Bridgerton has captured the world’s imagination.

While Lady Whistledown’s identity has been a secret to many, she’s dropping the latest news to us.

Season 1 of the American show focused on Daphne and the Duke’s love story, and season 2 explored Anthony’s romance with Kate Sharma but the wait for Bridgerton season 3 just got a little bit easier with the release of the first look at Penelope and Colin.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Although Netflix has not yet officially announced the release of season 3, we do know it’s been scheduled to be released sometime in 2023.

The Recruit Season 2

Netflix and Noah Centineo go together like ‘Netflix and Chill’ which is exactly what fans want to do with Noah. And good luck to the fans as he will be back on our screens in the new season of The Recruit.

Political thriller The Recruit has been burning up the top 10 since its premiere in December 2022.

*Spoilers alert*

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Season 2 might cover what happened to Max’s daughter, and why Max believed she was dead. Although Karolina shot Max, it could be possible that she survives her injuries and we get to see her again. Will Owen leave the CIA? These are some inquiries that only The Recruit season 2 can answer.

Although season 2 has not been officially announced, there are positive rumblings coming from Canada’s production sources that season 2 will launch in a month. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!

The Witcher Season 3

While all the Witcher fans have been clamouring for information about season 3, here’s a little news for you. The Witcher season 3 shall be released in the summer of 2023.

The fantasy drama revolves around Geralt of Rivia, a monster-slayer who struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove more wicked than beasts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, this will be the final season for Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, before Liam Hemsworth dons the white wig for season 4.

The Witcher season 2 ended on a cliffhanger that left various questions like what exactly is Ciri’s power, will there be new witchers, and will Geralt and Yennefer reunite. We hope season 3 can answer any theories or questions that have been rolling around in your noggin.

The official release date is not announced yet, but fans can expect to see season 3 in this year’s summer.

Sex Education Season 4

It’s a new year and a new season for Moordale students. Yes, Otis and his gang are all set for a whole new term of chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The famous British teen drama revolves around a socially awkward student. Otis may not have much experience in the love-making department, but thanks to his mom, who is a certified therapist, he gets good guidance on the topic from her.

On the other hand, Maeve, Otis’s love interest proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.

This British drama- comedy is expected to be released in the summer of 2023.

*Spoilers alert*

Season 4 shall unfold in the backdrop of Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis, Eric, and other key characters will struggle to deal with the perils of being the new kids in season 4’s college. Maeve is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

And Maeve and Otis will experience the torrid waters of their long-distance relationship.

Also Read | New Songs Sunday: Pray It Away, You Only Love Me & more

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









