As the year winds down to its final months, Netflix is lined up with superb television that beats out every other streaming service. The streaming giant is looking to continue its stellar year with another jam-packed month of TV shows throughout November 2022.

We know that it can be a daunting task to narrow down which of the best Netflix series to watch next. So we have picked out the 10 best Netflix series to add to your watch list this November.

1. The Crown (Season 5)

If you’re looking for a regal drama to fill your Netflix queue this November, look no further than “The Crown.” The Emmy award-winning series will return to its Netflix throne on November 9. The series tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II, and with a new season comes a new cast. Olivia Colman steps into the role of the Queen, with Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter playing Prince Philip and Princess Margaret, respectively.

2. Warrior Nun (Season 2)

The first season of Warrior Nun was a massive success and fans are eagerly awaiting the second season. The series is based on the comic book of the same name and follows the story of a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life. She soon discovers that she has been given superpowers by a mysterious organization and must use them to fight evil. The second season is sure to be even more action-packed and exciting than the first and will be soon in screens on November 10.

3. Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 2 is premiering this November and it looks like it’s going to be even better than the first season. In this season, Zac Efron will be traveling to even more remote and beautiful locations to learn about how we can live more sustainably. He’ll also be joined by a few special guests, so be sure to tune in!

4. Wednesday

Remnants of Halloween and the spooky season will be carried with the release of this new Netflix series Wednesday or more specifically Wednesday Adams. The new Netflix series will be a live-action adaptation of the classic character created by Charles Addams. The series will star Jenna Ortega in the title role and will follow the gothic character as she navigates her life in a creepy, small town that’s filled with mysterious people and supernatural events.

5. The Dragon Prince (Season 4)

Co-created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, The Dragon Prince is back with its fourth season on Netflix. The animated hit series has gained popularity since its debut in 2018. Along with its interesting plot and great rating, the popular animated series is looking to continue its success. Season 4 is set to be even more exciting, with the return of some fan-favorite characters and the introduction of new ones. Viewers can expect more action, adventure, and heart in this upcoming season.

6. Enola Holmes 2 (Film)

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2020 hit film Enola Holmes is finally here, and it does not disappoint. Enola Holmes 2 picks up where the first film left off, with Enola (played by Millie Bobby Brown) searching for her missing mother. The film follows Enola as she tries to solve the mystery, while also outwitting her older brothers Sherlock (played by Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (played by Sam Claflin).

As with the first film, Enola Holmes 2 is full of twists and turns, and it will keep you guessing until the very end. If you loved the first film, you will definitely enjoy this one.

7. Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Documentary)

If you want to learn everything there is to know about orgasms, then you need to watch Orgasm Inc. This enlightening documentary dives deep into the world of orgasmic meditation and the company OneTaste, which is leading the charge in this growing field. You’ll also learn about the benefits of orgasmic meditation, the science behind it, and the people who are passionate about making it a mainstream practice. Overall, Orgasm Inc. is a fascinating and informative film that is sure to interest anyone curious about alternative methods of achieving sexual satisfaction.

8. Manifest (Season 4)

The Manifest Season 4 is coming soon and we can’t wait! The season is sure to be full of surprises and we can’t wait to see what happens next. We are excited to see the characters we love and the new ones that will be introduced. The Manifest Season 4 is sure to be a great season!

9. Teletubbies (Netflix Family)

Our childhood hit Teletubbies are back and this time, they’re on Netflix! The classic children’s show will be getting a modern makeover for a new generation of fans. The Teletubbies will be joined by some new friends, including a baby named Noo-noo.

10. Young Royals (Season 2)

The return of the Swedish teen romance series “Young Royals” is sure to please fans of the original. The new season picks up where the first one left off, with the characters dealing with the aftermath of a school shooting. The series follows the lives of a group of wealthy young people as they navigate love, friendship, and all the drama that comes with being royals.

While the first season focused on the love story between Sofia and Alexander, the new season promises to bring even more romance, drama, and intrigue. With a new love triangle, new romances, and new conflicts, Young Royals is sure to be an addictive series that will keep the viewers hooked.

