Taylor Swift has recently announced she is releasing a new album, Midnights, in October.

The pop icon made the enormous announcement while taking home the final MTV Video Music Award on Sunday night (Aug. 28) which was held at the Prudential Center in Newark.

While receiving the video of the year award — the third of her career, a VMAs record — for her “All Too Well” short film, Taylor Swift announced that her long-form album is out on Oct. 21.

Swift creates history by not only becoming the only artist to win Video of the Year three times but also the first artist to win a video directed by a collaborator.

In the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Swift also stated that she had made MTV history with four of the nominees in the category being women, a first for the awards show which started celebrating musical artists in 1984.

“ I’m so heartened by the fact that for the first time in VMA history, four of the directors nominated in the video of the year category are women. I’m so proud of what I made.“

Notably, her short film for the song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” is also, the longest music video ever to win in the category.

Minutes after her social posts, it had already amassed hundreds of thousands of likes across nearly every platform.

While on stage, Swift also thanked the fans for voting for her and said if it hadn’t been for them, she wouldn’t have been able to make the “All Too Well” short film.

After winning the award for Best Long Form Award, she added “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. I would not have been able to rerecord my album if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”

Let’s see some of the fan’s reactions after Taylor Swift announces her new album.

How Swiftians react to her announcement:

See more YAS TAYLOR WE LOVE YOU #VMAS pic.twitter.com/abvhnlx913 — s 🦞 (taylors version) (@alltootsia) August 29, 2022

See more Me just now https://t.co/60NDCovTaA pic.twitter.com/FR8p2QFAbU — Amber, 3 Color Queen (@ambermtg_) August 29, 2022

See more This album was made for people like me whose thoughts wander during midnights, whose emotions and feelings scream through the quiet, deafening late hours, whose imagination light up when the rest of the world is asleep. https://t.co/oVBmsvhrWs — Vonn Vincent Tanchuan (@vonntanchuan) August 29, 2022

Her magnum opus, the self-directed short film for “All Too Well” features Dylan O’Brien, Stranger things’ Sadie Sink, and Swift herself.

If you haven’t watched the video yet, then here’s a little synopsis for you:

Sadie Sink and O’Brien play a young couple going through ups and downs which cause them to drift apart.

In her sweet speech, she also thanked O’Brien and her cinematographer, Rina Yang, who joined her on stage, and others who played a part in executing the long-form video. Although Sadie was not present at the event, Swift gave her a shoutout.

While Taylor Swift bagged VMA for best long-form video for “All Too Well”, Lil Nas X and Harlow won the best collaboration for “Industry Baby.”

Here’s a list of MTV VMAs 2022 Nominations and Winners:

Video of the Year

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Doja Cat – Woman

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [Winner]

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron [Winner]

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young

Jack White – Taking Me Back

Muse – Won’t Stand Down

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer [Winner]

Shinedown – Planet Zero

Three Days Grace – So Called Life

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny [Winner]

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of Summer

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

Beyonce – Break My Soul

Kane Brown – Grand

Doja Cat – Vegas

Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait for U

Jack Harlow – First Class [Winner]

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled – Big Energy (Remix)

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Post Malone featuring Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Marshmello and Khalid – Numb

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS Left and Right

Rosalía – Bizcochito

Harry Styles – Late Night Talking

Nicky Youre and dazy – Sunroof

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – From the D 2 the LBC

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Kendrick Lamar – N95

Latto – Big Energy

Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby – Do We Have a Problem? [Winner]

Pusha T – Diet Coke

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – City of Gods (Part II)

Chlöe – Have Mercy

H.E.R. – For Anyone

Normani Featuring Cardi B – Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)

The Weeknd – Out Of Time [Winner]

Best Latin

Anitta – Envolver [Winner]

Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó

Becky G & Karol G – Mamiii

Daddy Yankee – REMIX

Farruko – Pepas

J Balvin & Skrillex – In da Getto

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Latto – P*ssy

Lizzo – About Damn Time [Winner]

Rina Sawayama – This Hell

Stromae – Fils de joie

Best K-Pop

BTS – Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

Itzy – Loco

Lisa – Lalisa [Winner]

Seventeen – Hot

Stray Kids – Maniac

Twice – The Feels

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish – Happier than Ever

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Adele – 30

Harry Styles – Harry’s House [Winner]

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U

WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Collaboration

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby [Winner]

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Post Malone & The Weeknd – One Right Now

Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd – La Fama

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – One Night

October 2021: Remi Wolf – Sexy Villain

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead

December 2021: Seventeen – Rock With You [Winner]

January 2021: Mae Muller – Better Days

February 2022: Gayle – ABCDEFU

March 2022: Shenseea – R U That

April 2022: Omar Apollo – Tamagotchi

May 2022: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue

June 2022: Muni Long – Baby Boo

July 2022: Doechii – Persuasive

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual – PUBG [Winner]

BTS – Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande – Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne Featuring Blackbear – Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons & J.I.D – Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly Featuring Willow – Emo Girl

Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave [Winner]

Panic! at the Disco – Viva las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots – Saturday

Willow & Avril Lavigne Featuring Travis Barker – Grow

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy on Me

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever [Winner]

Doja Cat – Woman

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Lizzo – About Damn Time

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat – Woman

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was [Winner]

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo – Traitor

Best Group

Blackpink

BTS [Winner]

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was” [Winner]

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [Winner]

Best Art Direction

Adele – Oh My God

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Kacey Musgraves – Simple Times

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby [Winner]

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby [Winner]

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Best Choreography

BTS – Permission to Dance

Doja Cat – Woman [Winner]

FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd – Tears in the Club

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Normani Featuring Cardi B – Wild Side

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal

Rosalía – Saoko [Winner]

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – Take My Breath

