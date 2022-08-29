Taylor Swift has recently announced she is releasing a new album, Midnights, in October.
The pop icon made the enormous announcement while taking home the final MTV Video Music Award on Sunday night (Aug. 28) which was held at the Prudential Center in Newark.
While receiving the video of the year award — the third of her career, a VMAs record — for her “All Too Well” short film, Taylor Swift announced that her long-form album is out on Oct. 21.
Swift creates history by not only becoming the only artist to win Video of the Year three times but also the first artist to win a video directed by a collaborator.
In the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Swift also stated that she had made MTV history with four of the nominees in the category being women, a first for the awards show which started celebrating musical artists in 1984.
“ I’m so heartened by the fact that for the first time in VMA history, four of the directors nominated in the video of the year category are women. I’m so proud of what I made.“
Notably, her short film for the song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” is also, the longest music video ever to win in the category.
Minutes after her social posts, it had already amassed hundreds of thousands of likes across nearly every platform.
While on stage, Swift also thanked the fans for voting for her and said if it hadn’t been for them, she wouldn’t have been able to make the “All Too Well” short film.
After winning the award for Best Long Form Award, she added “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. I would not have been able to rerecord my album if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”
Let’s see some of the fan’s reactions after Taylor Swift announces her new album.
How Swiftians react to her announcement:
Her magnum opus, the self-directed short film for “All Too Well” features Dylan O’Brien, Stranger things’ Sadie Sink, and Swift herself.
If you haven’t watched the video yet, then here’s a little synopsis for you:
Sadie Sink and O’Brien play a young couple going through ups and downs which cause them to drift apart.
In her sweet speech, she also thanked O’Brien and her cinematographer, Rina Yang, who joined her on stage, and others who played a part in executing the long-form video. Although Sadie was not present at the event, Swift gave her a shoutout.
While Taylor Swift bagged VMA for best long-form video for “All Too Well”, Lil Nas X and Harlow won the best collaboration for “Industry Baby.”
Here’s a list of MTV VMAs 2022 Nominations and Winners:
Video of the Year
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Doja Cat – Woman
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [Winner]
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron [Winner]
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Seventeen
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young
Jack White – Taking Me Back
Muse – Won’t Stand Down
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer [Winner]
Shinedown – Planet Zero
Three Days Grace – So Called Life
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny [Winner]
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Song of Summer
Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
Beyonce – Break My Soul
Kane Brown – Grand
Doja Cat – Vegas
Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait for U
Jack Harlow – First Class [Winner]
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled – Big Energy (Remix)
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Post Malone featuring Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Marshmello and Khalid – Numb
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS Left and Right
Rosalía – Bizcochito
Harry Styles – Late Night Talking
Nicky Youre and dazy – Sunroof
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – From the D 2 the LBC
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Kendrick Lamar – N95
Latto – Big Energy
Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby – Do We Have a Problem? [Winner]
Pusha T – Diet Coke
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – City of Gods (Part II)
Chlöe – Have Mercy
H.E.R. – For Anyone
Normani Featuring Cardi B – Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)
The Weeknd – Out Of Time [Winner]
Best Latin
Anitta – Envolver [Winner]
Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó
Becky G & Karol G – Mamiii
Daddy Yankee – REMIX
Farruko – Pepas
J Balvin & Skrillex – In da Getto
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Latto – P*ssy
Lizzo – About Damn Time [Winner]
Rina Sawayama – This Hell
Stromae – Fils de joie
Best K-Pop
BTS – Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
Itzy – Loco
Lisa – Lalisa [Winner]
Seventeen – Hot
Stray Kids – Maniac
Twice – The Feels
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish – Happier than Ever
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Adele – 30
Harry Styles – Harry’s House [Winner]
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U
WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Collaboration
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby [Winner]
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Post Malone & The Weeknd – One Right Now
Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd – La Fama
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay
Push Performance of the Year
September 2021: Griff – One Night
October 2021: Remi Wolf – Sexy Villain
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead
December 2021: Seventeen – Rock With You [Winner]
January 2021: Mae Muller – Better Days
February 2022: Gayle – ABCDEFU
March 2022: Shenseea – R U That
April 2022: Omar Apollo – Tamagotchi
May 2022: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
June 2022: Muni Long – Baby Boo
July 2022: Doechii – Persuasive
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink the Virtual – PUBG [Winner]
BTS – Minecraft
Charli XCX – Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave
Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande – Fortnite
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne Featuring Blackbear – Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons & J.I.D – Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly Featuring Willow – Emo Girl
Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave [Winner]
Panic! at the Disco – Viva las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots – Saturday
Willow & Avril Lavigne Featuring Travis Barker – Grow
Song of the Year
Adele – Easy on Me
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever [Winner]
Doja Cat – Woman
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Lizzo – About Damn Time
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay
Best Pop
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat – Woman
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was [Winner]
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo – Traitor
Best Group
Blackpink
BTS [Winner]
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
Cinematography
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Harry Styles – “As It Was” [Winner]
Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [Winner]
Best Art Direction
Adele – Oh My God
Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy
Kacey Musgraves – Simple Times
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby [Winner]
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby [Winner]
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay
Best Choreography
BTS – Permission to Dance
Doja Cat – Woman [Winner]
FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd – Tears in the Club
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Normani Featuring Cardi B – Wild Side
Best Editing
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)
Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal
Rosalía – Saoko [Winner]
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd – Take My Breath
