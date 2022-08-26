Now that the fourth week of August 2022 has begun on a fiery note with House of the Dragon premiering on Disney + Hotstar, this weekend is just the start of a deluge of huge IP hitting television screens.

While it’s always hard to say goodbye to series like Manifest, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of shows that have come to the OTT platforms.

To help narrow down your watchlist and select the next TV show you’re ready to binge-watch, we have recommended a few series that are well worth your time.

From the Game of Thrones spinoff series with Daenery’s ancestors to the anticipated fantasy series, we have assembled a list of 5 binge-worthy TV shows:

List of 5 Best TV Shows to binge-watch

1. House of the Dragon

Ever since the Game of Thrones ended, fans have pondered the question: What will be the next Game of Thrones? Will there be any sequel or prequel of Game of Thrones, creating water-cooler moments every week?

The answer could be more Game of Thrones. It’s safe to say that there is more dragon content for us. House of the Dragon, based on George RR Martin’s novel Fire & Blood is two centuries before the events of Games of Thrones when House Targaryen, the silvery-haired dragon keepers rules the Seven Kingdoms with an iron fist.

Considering that House of the Dragon is about the interior conflict within House Targaryen, we are bound to see many flying beasts in the series.

2. Never Have I Ever

Are you tired of watching the same plot twists and characters? If yes, then you should definitely pull up Netflix and binge-watch Never Have I Ever. This teen comedy series was first premiered on April 27, 2020.

Never Have I Ever is a beautifully diverse TV show in the sense that the series showcases race, sexual orientation, religion, and many more.

Every episode of this teen series highlights new questions and social issues in a very poignant yet comical way!

From prejudices and stereotypes, Devi, the central character, and her family have to deal with, to embracing their culture and thriving, Never Have I Ever represents the Indian with a humorous spin.

3. The Sandman

If you are a lover of the dark fantasy genre and love watching Harry Potter films, A Discovery of Witches, and The Lord of the Rings, then we assure you will definitely like The Sandman.

Although the DC comic The Sandman was previously released from 1989 to 1996, it’s taken all of this time to adapt for film or TV.

Created by Neil Gaiman, this American series displays a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which present-day fiction, historical play, and legend are seamlessly interwoven.

It is binge-worthy because, at the end of every episode, it appears like the next episode would introduce you to all of the amazing stuff.

4. Manifest

It’s not easy to come up with a great concept show. We are sure you have heard about Manifest. There’s no way you haven’t if you are a Netflix subscriber.

From intriguing mysteries to tragic relationships to a satisfying balance of questions and answers, Manifest will leave you stunned.

For those of you who are not convinced yet, here’s a quick synopsis for you:

A group of airline passengers goes missing as part of a mysterious phenomenon

Sounds interesting, right? Now grab some coffee or some popcorn because it’s time you start binge-watching the seasons of Manifest.

5. The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy isn’t your regular superhero show.

With multiple MCU movies or shows released now and then, superhero fatigue is real. But subversive adaptions like The Umbrella Academy have saved this phenomenon. It might appeal to superhero fans but it has a different feeling.

The Umbrella Academy breaks away from the mold of typical superhero shows in stunning fashion, but each does so in a very different manner.

The plot revolves around a disbanded group of superheroes who reunites after their adoptive stern father, who trained them to save the world, dies. It’s more like a family drama than a superhero saga.

