If you haven’t entered the world of K-Drama, it is never too late to try something new.

Now that the Korean dramas have taken the entertainment industry by storm, it’s time you grab your popcorn, and let’s get into it!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With the swoon-worthy charm of South Korean actors, intriguing plots, brilliant storylines, and the best fashion sense, K-dramas have garnered global fans and ardent viewers.

From swapping embarrassing stories over shots of soju to piggyback rides to arms grabs, K-dramas have paved the way for some of the most engaging moments in television history.

With some of the most popular actors returning to the big screen taking your adrenaline levels to the absolute maximum, we have enlisted some new k-dramas to binge-watch with your BFF.



To help you keep track of what’s coming this season, here’s a compilation of Upcoming k-dramas to check.

1. Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist

A mash-up of comedic, touching, and puzzling moments, Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist is about a psychiatrist Yoo Se-Poong (Kim Min-Jae) who gets involved in a conspiracy against the royal family.

Based on the novel with the same name, Poong the Joseon Psychiatrist has won the Excellence Award in the 2016 Korea Story Contest,

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Poong is all set to prescribe both healing laughter and happiness to viewers through its relatable storyline and talented cast.

Joseon

2. Hunted

Directed by Song Yeon-hwa, Hunted is a mystery thriller that features Park Ho-san, Kim Soo-jin, and Ye Soo-jung, in lead roles.

The plot revolves around a bunch of villagers of a remote village during boar hunting season. Unveiled shocking secrets and interesting backstories, all hell breaks when people start missing one by one. Is it someone from the village committing such atrocities or is there more to the story than meets the eye?

3. If You Wish Upon Me

For all the Girls Generation fans, it’s time to rejoice! Not only is the legendary Sooyoung back on the screens, but shortly after appearing in The Sound of Magic, Ji Chang Wook also features in the new upcoming k-drama series ‘If You Wish Upon me’.

Inspired by a true account of the Make-a-Wish Foundation in the Netherlands, the story revolves around three broken people in a small town, striving to make the dreams of palliative care patients come true, whilst trying to figure out their own.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One of the best upcoming k-dramas of this season, this is the latest show from The Cursed director Kim Yong-wan, who also helmed the film The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey. This is one of the most awaited upcoming k-dramas of all time.

Also Read: ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’: Will the K-drama return for season 2?

4. A Model Family

Directed by Kim Jin-woo, A Model Family is Netflix’s next South Korean thriller drama. Jung Woo of Mad for Each Other plays the role of Dong-ha, a University professor trying to make a living for his family. But after facing financial difficulties he’s on the verge of divorcing his wife.

The K-drama showcases an ordinary family laundering cartel money in the middle of the woods and gradually the family gets deeper into their hole while still trying to get out of it. The plot depicts the journey of realizing the importance of family and finally becoming the model family against the drug ring.

5. Stock Struck

South Korea has seen an outburst of retail investors in the stock market in recent years and Tving has hooked onto that trend with their new series Stock Struck. This K-drama centers around five amateurs who invested in the stock market and take part in a mysterious stock meeting, where they learn about life, love, and friendships.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This drama depicts commoners experimenting with stocks and shows us what prompted them to become investors in the first place.

The drama features Hong Jong-hyun, who plays the role of Choi Sun-woo, a store

worker, Jung Moon-sung as Kang San, the free-spirited hippie, Kim Sun-young as Jung Haeng-ja, a sharply dressed restaurant owner, and lastly Jang Kwang as Kim Jin bae, an affable retiree.

Image Credit: kdramadiary.com

6. Unicorn (Coupang Play)

Directed by Kim Hye-young, Unicorn follows up the captivating story of Steve, the mad mastermind behind McCom, while Ashley is on the innovation team and one of his

brilliant employees. Steve, along with his crew navigates the chaotic battlefield of South Korean start-ups.

This upcoming k-drama series features a fantastic cast led by Shin Ha-kyun, Won Jin-ah, Lee You-jin, Kim Young-ah, Heo Joon-seok.

7. The Law Café

Adapted from the web novel “Love According to Law”, The Law Café is a romance drama that revolves around the story of Kim Jeong Ho, a former attorney who is now a building owner and was considered to be a “monster genius”. And on the other hand, Kim Yu Ri with a fiery personality pulls up to court donning a leopard-printed shirt, intensifying her competitive side.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Law cafe

8. Little Women

Louisa May Alcott’s most loved novel ‘Little Women’ shall be soon on television with a Korean version. Although the story of the original version was based on the lives of Alcott and her three sisters, the latest Korean adaption depicts the struggles of three poor sisters.

In this K-drama, the three sisters Oh In-Joo, Oh In-Kyung, and Oh In-hye are portrayed by Kim Go-Eun, Nam Ji-Hyun, and Park Ji-hoo.

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Also Read: Korean star Gong Hyo-jin to marry singer Kevin Oh

Trending Stories









