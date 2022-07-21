“And all the dragons roared as one.” House of Targaryen is here to prove that their power is going to stay. The Internet went bonkers after HBO released the first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ on July 20.

‘House of the Dragon’, the spinoff based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The trailer gave us a glimpse of the greatest civil war that is about to break out in Westeros history as the question of the rightful heir to the iron throne arises.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The show chronicles the story of the Dance of Dragons, King Visery’s rule, and the Targaryen civil war between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon for the Iron Throne.

There’s one additional challenge Rhaenyra faces -Will the people accept a woman as a ruler of the Iron Throne?

The 2.49 minute trailer also showcased the majestic and ferocious dragons roaring together.

The star-studded trailer features Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Paddy Considine as King Viserys I, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.

However, HBO Max is not available in India. But fret not, House of the Dragon will get an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Check out the most awaited trailer here:

The last time viewers were in Westeros, we saw the Targaryen queen fighting relentlessly to ascend the Iron Throne, which she did — albeit briefly. However, in the trailer for House of the Dragon, we see the power struggle, particularly among the women of the Targaryen family. Will Rhaenyra Targaryen be the woman ruler in the House of the Dragon? We have a month to answer our queries.

Also Read: 5 Stranger Things season 4 facts that will turn you Upside Down

Trending Stories









