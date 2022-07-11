There is perhaps no other show on Netflix that has turned us upside down more than Stranger Things.

Created by the Duffer brothers, the sci-fi inspired by 80s nostalgia took television by storm in 2016 and hasn’t looked back since then! To celebrate your current favourite sci-fi series we are sharing scenes or facts outside of everyone’s favourite creepy fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Now put away your tabletop dice, grab yourself a pint of scoops ahoy, and don’t let go because we’re heading to the Upside Down.

If you are emotionally wounded from the deaths of Stranger Things season 4, we have good news for you.

Here’s a list of fun facts about the Stranger Things Season 4 crew that you didn’t know about:

1. Steve Harrington is a Rockstar!

Looks like Stranger Things’ Steve Harrington has more to brag about than just being a babysitter and his gravity-defying hair. Joe Keery who plays the perennially lovable Steve Harrington on this massively popular show is also a musician. He was formerly a part of Post Animal, a psych band based out of Chicago—but per NME, Keery left before their first album dropped in 2018, although he did provide backup vocals on a couple of tracks. He is gearing up to release his second album as Djo(his stage name), Decide.

Steve Harrington / Djo

2. Maya Hawke has Famous Parents

Maya Hawke first made her debut in season 3. Robin, the quirky Hawkins teen who befriends Steve Harrington as soon as he entered the series and has become quite a fan favorite. But did her famous surname ‘Hawke’ ring any bells for you? She is Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter.

Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman

3. Connection with Iron Throne

If you also quickly devoured Stranger Things season 4, this past weekend like the rest of the world and you’re still reeling from the experience, then there’s a slight chance you might have missed something. While battling with monsters, if there’s anything the kids of Stranger things would say to death is certainly “not today”. Two pivotal characters in Stranger Things season 4 also appeared on Game of Thrones, both involving run-ins with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).It turns out the Upside down has more direct connection to the Iron Throne. Wondering what?

Enzo played a massive role in helping Hopper and Joyce to get out of Russia, previously featured as Jaqen H’ghar in Game of Thrones. He was the faceless man based in the free city of Braavos.

Besides that, Joseph Quinn’s character Eddie Munson who is swooning fans this season was also a part of Game of Thrones. He played the role of Koner, a mere soldier sworn to the House of Stark.

Faceless Man/ Enzo and Koner/Eddie Munson

4. Billy is a Power Ranger!

Dacre Montgomery is famously known as Billy, Max’s frightful brother who dies in season 3. He played Jason Scott in the 2017 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He is the red one.

Billy in Stranger Things season 4/Jason Scott in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

5. The Rare disorder affects Dustin’s teeth

Teenage actor Gaten Matarazzo who played the role of Dustin Henderson has always stood out among the various characters on the mega-popular Sci-fi inspired show. He was born with a rare genetic disorder called Cleidocranial Dysplasia which affects bone development.

Dustin Henderson

