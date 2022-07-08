HYBE drops "In the Soop: Friendcation" teaser

HYBE has released the first teaser of the reality show IN THE SOOP: Friendcation. The teaser displays V (BTS), ‘Parasite’ actor Choi Wooshik, actor Park Hyung Sik, actor Park Seo Joon, and Peakboy – South Korean rapper and record producer – famously known among the fans as the ‘wooga squad’.

In the teaser video released on Friday, the group can be seen walking on a snow blanket beach. In the last few seconds of the teaser, the five friends are framed and notified of the premiere details, 22 July at 9:00 pm (KST) on JTBC and 22 July at 11:00 pm (KST) on Disney+.

The cast of IN THE SOOP

Excited fans could not keep calm following the release of the 30-second trailer. “Travel with V” trended on Twitter.

See more Omg it is really here!!!

The friends that surpasses normal bonds and is a tight brotherhood!



TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG



TRAVEL WITH V #WoogaInTheSoop



pic.twitter.com/Fapog4eA99 — CezforTae🙆🏻‍♀️ (@Cez123092) July 8, 2022

See more Kim taehyung, the maknae of wooga. He’s so cute and smol 🥹#WoogaInTheSoop

TRAVEL WITH V pic.twitter.com/aYGFoZtfl4 — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) July 8, 2022

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation is a reality show that will showcase the domestic lives of five friends and their trip. The show will be a unique way for the fans to tag along with the “wooga squad,” on their exclusive trip.

