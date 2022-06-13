The world’s most popular is returning, and we cannot thank Netflix enough.

The streaming platform issued a quick teaser on Sunday, officially confirming the return of the hit drama series ‘Squid Game’ for a second season.

According to Variety, the footage came with a message from Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the show’s creator, writer, director, and executive producer, detailing which characters will return for the sequel.

The Squid Game has been renewed for Season 2! ” read the text with the video, which included a quick animation of the massive animatronic doll that appears prominently in the pilot episode of ‘Squid Game.’

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.” Hwang said.

The announcement also revealed that the protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the masked antagonist the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will both return for the second season.

According to Variety, the first season of ‘Squid Game’ was Netflix‘s most watched TV show ever, with 1.65 billion hours seen in the first four weeks after its release. In January, Ted Sarandos indicated that there would be more episodes.

