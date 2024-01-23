Top Luxury Moorings for Mediterranean-Bound Superyachts

Embark on an extraordinary yachting adventure through the captivating Mediterranean, where opulence meets natural beauty. From the ancient ruins of Athens to the vibrant shores of Ibiza and the indulgent delights of Monaco, each locale boasts its own unique blend of luxury, making the Mediterranean a playground for the discerning yachtsman.

Let’s explore 10 of the most coveted marinas and stunning islands across these picturesque destinations, noting areas that are friendly to superyachts.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Turkish Riviera

Best time to visit: May-October

Stretching from the Aegean coast of west Turkey to the Mediterranean shores in the south, the Turkish Riviera hosts the most incredible stops for blue voyages with its pristine bays and luxurious marinas. This unique route, running from Bodrum to Gocek to Fethiye, promises a variety of nautical experiences. Companies like MedGulets.com can offer you this unparalleled journey, featuring everything from nostalgic sailing excursions on traditional gulets, enhanced by a gulet charter, to deluxe trips on superyachts and ultra-luxury adventures on mega yachts.

Here are our picks for the top stopovers along this route:

Fethiye

D-Marin Gocek

For yachtsmen who like to take adventure into their own hands, the D-Marin Marina in Gocek offers comprehensive amenities and exceptional customer service, with quick access to some of Turkey’s most beloved islands, bays, and beaches as well as the ultra-luxurious D-Resort Gocek.

Bodrum

Yalikavak Marina

The award-winning Yalikavak Marina stands out with its wide array of high-end services that include exclusive boutiques, gourmet restaurants, comprehensive beach clubs, and numerous entertainment options.

Marmaris

D-Maris Bay

Nestled in a secluded bay along the alluring Datca Peninsula, D-Maris Bay is a destination beach resort and marina that epitomizes tranquility and luxury, with its isolated location among untouched forests and premier services, including gourmet dining, a spa, and unique tailored experiences.

These luxury marinas and harbors, known as the pride of the Turkish Riviera, welcome guests from around the globe seeking a blend of grandeur and adventure. For those interested in experiencing this elegance firsthand, exploring options for a Turkey yacht charter is highly recommended.

The Adriatic Coast of Croatia & Montenegro

Best time to visit: May to September

Embracing the azure waters of the Adriatic Sea, Croatia and Montenegro are ideal destinations for luxury yachting, full of rich history, UNESCO World Heritage cultural gems, and endless natural beauty. For those seeking a more traditional yet opulent experience, a luxury gulet charter in these waters can be a magnificent choice. Montenegro boasts a great deal more of the finer things in life, such as harbors fit for superyachts, upscale dining, and ultra-luxurious spa hotels. Altogether, this splendid coastline offers unforgettable moments for sailors, whether aboard a sleek yacht or a grand gulet.

Our top picks include:

Dubrovnik

ACI Marina Dubrovnik

Sail right into the shores of the hit TV show Game of Thrones at the ACI Marina in Dubrovnik, where guests can quickly access the picturesque streets of the ancient city in addition to luxury services like the facility’s golf range and swimming pool.

Zadar and the Kornati Islands

D-Marin Dalmacija

Experience the peak of Croatian luxury at the largest marina in the Adriatic, the D-Marin in Dalmacija, where visitors to the Zadar region can enjoy gourmet dining, exclusive shopping, and a completely private beach.

Bay of Kotor

Luštica Bay, Montenegro

Luštica Bay was intentionally designed to be the perfect play place for discerning travellers seeking the finer things in life, with a harbour perfect for large yachts surrounded by pristine beaches, waterfront gourmet dining, and luxurious hotels.

Porto Montenegro

Sail towards Tivat and discover the prestigious Porto Montenegro, renowned for its world-class facilities and awe-inspiring scenery, where sailors can moor among impressive superyachts and indulge in the marina’s luxurious amenities steps from the tranquil waters of the Bay of Kotor.

Travel in style and complete comfort by stopping at the prime destinations of Croatia and Montenegro, where upscale services meet the grandeur and history of this incomparable region. Explore the ultra-luxurious coast of Montenegro, the stunning islands of the Adriatic, and the timeless beauty of the Dalmatian region. For those looking to elevate their journey, consider a Croatia yacht charter to fully experience the splendour of these destinations.

Italy

Best time to visit: April to October

From the picturesque islands of the Tyrrhenian Sea to the scenic Amalfi Coast to the shores of the Adriatic, Italy is rich in unforgettable sailing waters. Admire the grandiose yachts owned by the world’s elite and unwind in the glamourous atmosphere of the country’s many resort towns.

The best stops in Italy for gulets, megayachts, and superyachts are:

Portofino

Marina di Portofino

The treasure of the Amalfi Coast, Marina di Portofino has everything sailors need for a perfect stay, set in a beautiful natural inlet that adjoins directly to the charming village square.

Amalfi Coast

Marina di Capri

Explore the wonders of the Gulf of Napoli while experiencing a comprehensive set of services at the Marina di Capri, featuring incredible views of the island.

Sardinia

Porto Cervo Marina

The tranquillity of Sardinia is unmatched, and the Porto Cervo Marina heightens the island’s allure with luxury amenities like a transportation concierge, deluxe restaurants, and exclusive shopping.

Venice

Venice Superyacht Destination

Three marinas in Venice- the Venice Yacht Pier, Marina Santelena, and Venezia Certosa Marina- have banded together to offer services to superyachts and megayachts on the shores of “the most beautiful city in the world”.

Sicily & the Aeolian Islands

Marina Villa Igiea

The main port of Palermo, Marina Villa Igiea, can comfortably dock superyachts and megayachts, giving guests superior access to the region’s stunning beaches, volcanic islands, and unforgettable Mount Etna.

For yachting enthusiasts seeking unforgettable experiences, Italy offers a plethora of luxurious marinas that combine world-class facilities with utterly unique and breathtaking destinations. To enhance this adventure, exploring a luxury yacht charter can provide unparalleled access to Italy’s exquisite coastal beauty, blending opulence with the country’s rich maritime heritage.

France & Monaco

Best time to visit: April to October

Favored by the jet-setting crowd, the Mediterranean coastline of southern France, including the sovereign city-state of Monaco, exudes sophistication and charm. Its marinas are known for their picturesque settings, vibrant atmospheres, and celebrity sightings. From eye-bending superyachts to the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show, this region is the epitome of luxury.

Here are the top choices for luxury experiences:

The French Riviera

Port de Saint-Tropez

The incomparable Port de Saint-Tropez stands out with its remarkable range of delights, where yachtsmen can stroll along the Quai de l’Epi, savour upscale Mediterranean delicacies in waterfront cafes, and absorb the vibrant ambience of the Côte d’Azur.

Port Camille Rayon

Ideally located between bustling Antibes and fashionable Cannes, Port Camille Rayon has been an essential hub for sailors and the well-to-do for over 20 years, boasting eco-friendly essential services and access to designer boutiques, fine dining restaurants, and vibrant nightlife.

Marina Baie des Anges

Conveniently located between Antibe and Nice, Marina Baie des Anges offers the very best of the Côte d’Azur with its ample room for eye-bending superyachts and its luxury services lining the shores such as indulgent spas and deluxe resort hotels.

Vieux Port de Cannes & Port Pierre Canto

Straddling the iconic Le Croisette Promenade in the heart of modern film culture, Cannes, the Vieux Port and Port Canto are the premier destinations for yachtsmen on the Côte d’Azur. While the Vieux Port is one of the oldest icons of the region, boasting tokens of old money and culture, the more recently constructed Port Canto offers modern facilities and berths for megayachts up to 90 meters.

Corsica

Port Bonifacio

A popular destination for the rich and famous, Corsica has long been beloved by

yachtsmen, with Port Bonifacio being a particular favourite for its blend of French and

Italian culture, rich cultural experiences, and superyacht-friendly harbour

Monaco

Port Hercule

Port Hercules is a mecca of indulgence and refinement, moments away from Monaco’s famous casinos, the legendary Formula 1 Circuit de Monaco, high-end shopping, and Michelin-starred cuisine.

Nestled along the enchanting Côte d’Azur, France’s Mediterranean hotspots epitomize elegance and exclusivity, offering a range of exceptional amenities and ensuring unforgettable experiences.

Greece & the Greek Islands

Best time to visit: April to October

The islands and coastlines of Greece are many, each with its own unique charm. From the cultural riches of Athens to the scenic beauty of the Cyclades to the unforgettable beaches of the Ionian Islands, Greece offers sailors a truly diverse array of unforgettable anchorages.

So set sail and check out our picks for the mainland’s best marinas, ports, and bays:

The Ionian Islands

D-Marin Lefkas

Nestled on the idyllic landmass of Lefkada, the D-Marin Lefkas is renowned for its breathtaking beauty and exclusive allure, featuring comprehensive services and charming waterfront restaurants overlooking crystal-clear waters.

Corfu

For those that crave a bit of everything, the Ionian island of Corfu stands above the rest, defined by its elite resorts with fine dining and rejuvenating spas, its stunning beaches, and endless cultural gems from the medieval to the Venetian.

The Cyclades

Mykonos

The glamorous island of Mykonos is beloved by jet-setters seeking a nonstop-party atmosphere and unparalleled beauty, boasting stunning beaches like Psarrou and Super Paradise, where sailors can relax and bask in the Mediterranean sun.

Santorini

The volcanic region of Santorini is renowned by sailors for its magical sunsets, volcanic beaches, and charming towns, like Fira and Oia, perched atop impressive cliffs, where visitors can experience anything from elite gourmet dining to world-class spa treatments.

The Dodecanese

Rhodes

Though many wish to stay in the historic Mandraki Harbor right on the shores of the Medieval City of Rhodes, it is the Rhodes Marina, a short trip outside the city, which is best equipped to handle larger vessels and spoils its guests with every luxury amenity.

The Saronic Gulf

Athens

The Saronic Gulf is the home of numerous marinas that serve the greater Athens area, including the prestigious Athens Marina and the luxe Alimos Marina, both of which offer exceptional facilities and proximity to the city’s iconic landmarks such as the Acropolis and the Parthenon, the charming streets of Plaka, and the city’s vibrant gastronomy scene.

Experience the legendary nightlife, picturesque villages, and breathtaking beaches of mainland Greece and the Greek islands, a playground for yachtsmen seeking the high life in the Mediterranean. To fully immerse in this exquisite setting, consider a Greece yacht charter, offering a tailored journey through these iconic and luxurious destinations.

Spain

Best time to visit: April to October

As one of Europe’s most exciting destinations, Spain also possesses one of the Mediterranean’s most thrilling coastlines. From Gibraltar to Barcelona, the region is positively teeming with stunning bays and captivating cities where the rich and famous can be seen holidaying each summer. Check out our top yachting destinations:

The Balearic Islands

Marina Port Ibiza (Formerly Ibiza Magna)

The magical Marina Port Ibiza abuts the UNESCO site and stunning seaside of Ibiza, renowned for its world-class gastronomy, nonstop nightlife, and pristine beaches among the rugged island landscapes.

Majorca

Majorca, or Mallorca, is the largest of the Balearic Islands and has long been the playground of the affluent, with many deluxe marinas built specifically to berth superyachts and megayachts, such as the ultra-luxurious Port Adriano, the state-of-the-art Club de Mar Mallorca in the island’s capital, and the fan-favourite Puerto Portals.

Costa del Sol

Puerto José Banús

Experience the best of the Costa del Sol at the Puerto José Banús of Marbella, Spain, a marina where luxury and glamour converge, and guests can enjoy world-class shopping, indulge in upscale dining experiences, relax on beautiful golden beaches, and party with the elite.

3. Barcelona

Marina Port Vell

Located in the heart of Barcelona, Marina Port Vell offers the perfect blend of historic charm and contemporary luxury, steps away from a myriad of cultural and culinary delights, world-renowned architecture, and vibrant nightlife.

Those elite sailors who seek to experience the essence of Mediterranean indulgence, dock in the stunning marinas of Spain, where luxury, history, and nature’s beauty converge. For an enhanced experience of these magnificent locales, a super yacht charter offers an unparalleled way to explore Spain’s rich coastline, blending the epitome of luxury with the country’s captivating allure.

Malta

Best time to visit: April to September

The darling of the Mediterranean, the tiny island nation of Malta has long been a summer destination for discerning yachtsmen. The history-drenched shores enclose stunning bays of unforgettable turquoise blue, where visitors can experience the very best of island hospitality. Our favourite marina is located in the nation’s capital:

Grand Harbor Marina

In the enchanting city of Valletta, the Marina Grand Harbour captivates yachtsmen with its historical significance and opulent charm, where visitors can dock in the shadow of the majestic fortified walls and become immersed in the country’s rich heritage.

Italy’s fancy ports and Spain’s busy harbours are just a part of what the Mediterranean has to offer. Every marina here is special, with great views, rich culture, and luxury. Start a memorable trip and enjoy the fancy facilities, fun nightlife, top food, and beautiful blue waters. With this guide, you’ll find perfect spots for a luxury boat trip. The Mediterranean is the best place for boat lovers looking for a top-notch holiday.

