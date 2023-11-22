Top 5 Sports Tippers for Betting in India

The principle of online sports betting is your ability to predict the outcomes of a match and pray that the match ends in your favour. If you are right, you carry home a good amount of money, if not, you can always try the next time. But what if there is a possibility of you always being right and winning that amount? It is actually possible if your favourite sport is as popular as you think. There are several professional tippers that are available online to give you a sure shot answer on who is likely to win the match.

When you have individuals and websites that give you a complete surety on who shall win the match, it can be really easy to bag some money every time you bet. While some websites are free of cost, others tend to cost money to give you a realistic idea on who shall actually win. However, make sure you check the reputation of the website before you decide to trust it with your money. If the reviews are good and people have stated that the predictions were reliable then you can definitely purchase the predictions and get some real money in the bank when you win bets.

Some of the leading names of websites that you can trust for professional advice before you start on the best online cricket betting apps in India is as follows:

1. Tipstrr

This is one of the free websites that gives complete information about the teams and players and the ones that you can easily trust on. It is also a famous website for the features it has and the benefits it is offering to its players. It was founded in 2014 and since then there has been no looking back. The website owners have gained immense popularity and give predictions that you can blindly rely on. Their track record is actually very good. If you buy the prediction, you can easily get a lot of money and get sustainable results in the long run. The deal is actually not very bad.

2. Betting Gods

This website also has verified professionals who are tippers or tipsters. They have spent an extensive amount of time watching the games and the players. With their knowledge, they are able to easily predict the outcomes and help the bettors in gaining good returns from the money invested in offline and online sports betting platforms. There is a big variety of sports that are available on the website. So, depending on your interests or the country that you are in, you can buy the prediction easily. The website also assures a money back guarantee if you are not happy with the results. The choice of a tipster is yours completely and there are free trial options that you can use as well.

3. Soccerrafa

The betting history of this website is also exceptional. The monthly profit is very high as a number of people tend to take pointers on the team that is likely to win the match. The reviews of the website are also excellent as many people have achieved wins and big returns from bets when they relied on the recommendations that were given on this website. The win rate is 46% and you get a choice of people that you would want to trust. As the number of bets is high, there are good results of accuracy as well. The prediction is posted 12-24 hours before the match is about to happen so you get enough time to make your own decisions.

4. Footballer Tips

Given the fact that football is the most watched and the sport with the most sports betting stakes, it makes sense for an individual to hold an exclusive website for football betting and fans. The monthly profit margins of this website is also very high. During the FIFA world cup, the numbers increase exponentially as heavy football betting is done in those days. The number of tips that are published on the website are roughly 49 and the predictions are typically posted about 3-12 hours before the match.

There are several factors that are counted in by the tippers or the tipsters before giving a recommendation. Some of these factors include the history of the team, the current thought process of the players, the history of the players, the pitch, the weather, the ground rules, the previous outcomes of matches on the same ground and much more.

The predictors also have to consider the team formation and the players who shall play the game. Sometimes, there are last minute changes that can make the match turn on its heels. It is the decision of the sports bettors on which tipper would they like to trust on and use their money to bet on.

