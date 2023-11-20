Impact of COVID-19 on the Sports Betting Industry

COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic by WHO in late 2019 and since then a number of steps have been taken by the governments to reduce the spread of the virus among the masses. The first step was lockdown and halt on all activities that involved human contact or physical interaction of any kind. Some of the leading safety measures included a closure of educational institutions, ban on events, termination of individual meetings temporarily and even halt on a number of sports tournaments. The sports industry was severely affected in these circumstances and it came to a complete standstill. In such cases, the sports betting industry also came to a complete halt which had a serious impact on every individual who was a part of the sports betting industry.

If you look at the best live sports betting apps in India, they still had other solutions to carry out their business functions. Some of these apps or websites had virtual games and even casino games included in their set up. This helped them still attract a small number of players in different parts of the world. However, the overall business of the offline bookies and the online sportsbooks went for a serious toss. Apart from this, researchers also point out that the absence of jobs or reduced pay to employees from some companies led to a reduction in the amount of money that was typically spent by small and big players both.

As the amount of money being spent by players was reduced, it also led to a big downfall of business for even the best sports betting sites in India. Although it was difficult to estimate when the business will be back in line, there was clarity that it shall take a lot of time for people to gain financial stability back again to bet on sports or spend money on casinos as a hobby. So, the overall hit on the market was very high. Apart from this, it was found that the individuals who relied on sports betting professionally were also severely hit due to the pandemic.

Further, it is noted that a number of people tend to escape from the everyday stress and tension of work with the use of sports betting platforms. However, with a closure on sports tournaments, they were unable to enjoy sports or bet on their favourite teams and players which increased the stress levels even further. The negative impact on the players and the team managers was all the more high as they were also restricted to stay at home and could not follow the passion of their sport.

It is already established that a large number of people tend to engage in sports betting for one or more reasons. When a professional or a person invests in sports betting, they tend to take pointers from professional tippers and pay them before they actually make the bet. This meant that the business of the tippers also went out for a toss which made them vulnerable as well. The closure of the sports events had hit the sports betting market in several ways that are actually beyond comprehension.

The sports industry and its collateral betting industry is a billion dollar business that works on the premise that the tournaments in different sports will continue to happen. So, the impact of the pandemic was widespread and led to a strong impact on thousands of people that were associated with the industry in one way or another. Statistics reveal that the sports betting industry is worth billions of dollars and tends to support the sports teams and the industry as a whole in different ways.

With the global pandemic, the failure of the sports betting industry to sustain itself led to a strong impact on the sports industry as a whole. This directly implies that the need to develop a contingency plan has become crucial. Given this understanding, a number of online casino and sports betting platforms are developing alternative gaming platforms and ideas that would allow them to sustain the business in case a similar instance happens in the future. For example, the virtual sports gaming and betting industry is on the rise. Apart from this, there are fantasy sports, esports and other types of crash games that help players live the experience even if the real-life teams and players are out of action.

The importance of sports as a recreational activity and a reliever of stress for fans is very high. COVID-19 jeopardised not just the industry but also the fans and the sports betting industry as a whole. It is estimated that the movement of fans and other professionals associated with the sports betting industry towards other forms of betting may happen in order to develop a contingency plan for long-term survival.

