Top 10 Games for Sports Betting in India

The thrill of predicting the outcomes of a match is unwavering. If you carry the torch for a team or you are a serious fan of a player, then you definitely would want to wager on the outcomes of the match that your team is about to play. But if you love more than one sport and you cannot decide which one to bet on, it can be a great idea to check out the most popular sports on which you can bet and win. Even for beginners, it can be exciting to check out the popular sports for betting before you find the one that really powers you up.

We bring to you a list of the most popular and exciting sports and games for online sports betting in India and abroad:

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

1. Football:

Football leads the chart of the most popular sports and games that any bettor should venture into. It is the undisputed king of sports betting. The amount of money that is invested by bettors across the globe on sports betting is huge and accounted for in billions of dollars. The FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular games in football that carries weight and has a significant number of bets made every tournament. There are several betting opportunities in this category as a number of predictions are made by experts and published.

2. Basketball:

Basketball is another sport that has a global appeal. With the craze of basketball rising, it also offers several opportunities for bettors. There are enough reference materials published to check out team popularities and who shall win the match. The betting amount invested globally in basketball is also huge. NBA and Proleague are some of the leading examples of tournaments that catch attention.

3. Horse Racing:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kentucky Derby and Royal Ascot are some of the leading examples of horse racing tournaments that have created a buzz since time immemorial. Horse Racing betting is traditional and very popular among bettors even today. With online casino betting websites offering betting options in this category, the investment amounts have risen considerably.

4. Tennis:

Tennis tournaments are practically held all year round and it has become a popular choice for many bettors. Grand slam championships and other tournaments have given promotions to some popular names of tennis players who have captivated audiences across the world. With this, tennis betting has also risen among the bettors and gained popularity.

5. Cricket:

Cricket is popular in selected countries but the craze surrounding the tournaments like the Cricket World Cup and T20 matches has paved way for a large number of bets by individuals across the globe. There are enough predictions and materials available to know which team is likely to win the match.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

6. Boxing:

Renowned boxers have given visibility to many matches and tournaments in this category. Fighters have a strong number of followers which promotes bettors to bet on their favourite ones. Some bettors love the amount of blood that is spilled and crave for the roughness that is involved in this sport. That is why the popularity of this sport in betting has increased over time.

7. Esports:

Esports is rather new to the field of sports categories but it has gained a good momentum over the years. It is a brand new dimension to sports betting but the market of esports betting is rising as well. There are many popular tournaments like Dota 2, League of Legends and Counter Strike. Many esports players also command a good number of followers which has led to a good amount of betting in this category.

8. Golf:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Golf is also another important sport that has tournaments and huge fan following. It is often considered to be a sport of the elitist group of people which makes it all the more desirable when it comes to sports betting.

9. Rugby:

Rugby is popular in countries like New Zealand, UK and Australia. Whether it is domestic tournaments or international ones, Rugby is also very popular and sees a lot of participation from bettors that primarily exist in European countries.

10. Mixed Martial Arts:

The sport in the tenth position of this category is Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) where star fighters are seen. It is a combat sport that has some thriving scenes. The MMA has a strong fan following and many people bet on the fighters as the tournaments begin to happen. There are even underdog bets made on new fights that have often surprised the players themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

There are many sports that are played and enjoyed by people across the globe. While some games are only popular in places like the Olympics and do not have tournaments all year round, others have many tournaments that inspire more fans that lead to higher participation in betting platforms. Sportsbooks thrive with the participation of gamblers on these popular sports. But you can also see other sports in the list.

Also Read | Did Meghalaya Police fail to protect a domestic violence victim?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









