Top 10 Mistakes Made by New Poker Players

When you are learning a new game or even riding a bicycle for the first time in your life, it is genuinely easy to assume that you will get knocked out or lose at least once. You cannot think even for a second that you will win every round. It takes time and practice to become the best in any game or riding a bicycle. In either of the conditions, everything relies on memorizing the basics, never forgetting the rules and practicing with the least number of risks associated with it. With new poker players as well, many blunders may be made by them.

If you are a beginner or newly introduced to online poker, getting a handle on the rules and the different variations is critical. Let’s get you associated with some of the most common mistakes done for your benefit in the future:

1. Playing a lot of hands preflop: As a beginner, it can be hard for you to decide which hands are strong enough and which ones are weak. You should not play too many hands before the flop or you could lose money very fast. It can also reduce your chances of winning at the end.

2. Do not disregard position: disregarding your position especially before the preflop can also be a giant mistake for newbies. One should try to play more hands postflop and focus on it rather than the preflop. The chances of winning more money are higher. If you play too many hands in the beginning or in the middle of the game, you may lose your ultimate position.

3. Calling weak hands postflop: another common mistake made by players is the calling of weak hands postflop. The new players in poker tend to call on weak hands as well and have a passive fashion of playing the game. Make sure you have good reason to continue calling preflop or postflop.

4. Inability to Check out Opponents Attentively: many players tend to disregard the opponents and focus on their own game. There is a lot to learn from the body language, the expressions and the habits of the opponents. Especially when they are bluffing, some opponents may have a twitch or a certain way of body language that you can judge. Keep a note of the weaknesses of the opponents and use it against them. Your skill set should also include a judgment of character.

5. Do not be emotional: some players tend to mix emotions with their game. Novice players may let their emotions come in the way of the game. Whether it is excitement or frustration from losing hands, emotions can influence the decision making and lead to irrational moves. The best of the poker players carry the ability to detach from emotions and focus on the game at hand alone. This skill takes time but it can help you become the best poker player in town.

6. Do not bluff too often Postflop: it is very important for new poker players to maintain a balance. While some tend to bet only with a strong hand, others may play too many hands pre flop and bluff too many times. If you are bluffing too much then it gives a direct impression that you are not entirely aware of the game and how it should be played. When bluffing is done in the wrong manner, it can cause major losses.

7. Not able to bet for value: newbies in poker may also fall short of betting for value. Some players tend to forget how valuable their current hand can be and do not bet enough. In an attempt to make the least number of mistakes, unbeatable hands are also left.

8. Ignoring the Odds of the Pot: before you start playing the poker round, make sure you are properly aware of the pot odds. There are different variations and it is not very difficult to understand. You should be able to calculate the pot odds before making a bet. This can largely help in making the right decisions and winning big at the end.

9. Bankroll management: a good poker player would always know the best techniques of money management and not overspend their money in poker. One should only start playing at tables with smaller bets until you have enough practice at hand. If you are consistently winning at poker on small tables, only then you should opt for the bigger tables and give yourself a bigger chance.

10. Getting Advice in time: Many poker players tend to learn from friends or family members and do not take sufficient advice or time before they start playing professionally. It is very important for a poker player to get practice but also to take advice from experienced players from time to time. This can go a long way in earning a significant amount of money from casinos and poker games.

